Pregnancy Facts You Need Now

Hilda Hutcherson, M.D., an ob-gyn in New York City, answers some of the odd -- yet quite common -- questions she hears from patients.

Q: Can I get pregnant after gastric bypass surgery?

Yes, as long as your weight has stabilized. Expecting moms who've had this procedure may need special supplements, however, since the surgery makes it difficult for the body to absorb enough vitamin B12, iron, and calcium from food.

Q: Can I keep my belly-button ring in?

Sorry, but it needs to go after the first trimester. "The navel will stretch and make the piercing start to pull and feel tight," says Dr. Hutcherson.

Q: Are bikini waxes safe when I'm pregnant?

"Perfectly safe," she says. "But you may want to stay away from Brazilian waxes since these involve putting hot wax on your labia, which swell and are more sensitive when you're expecting."

Q: Can I nurse my baby if I have breast implants?

It depends on the surgery and type of incisions you've had, so talk with your plastic surgeon. If too many of the nerves around the areola were severed, you may not be able to breastfeed.

