Other Health & Safety Issues

No doubt you have lots of questions about what's OK and what's not during your pregnancy. Find out exactly what's off limits and how to safely manage health and safety issues while you're expecting.

Most Recent

I Have to Choose Between a Medically-Necessary Hysterectomy And Having a Second Baby

I Have to Choose Between a Medically-Necessary Hysterectomy And Having a Second Baby

My Pap test result revealed I had pre-cancerous cells. Now I'm stuck deciding if I should have a second kid on a seriously short timeline—or take a gamble on my health.
Read More
I'm Black, Pregnant, and Afraid of Dying During Birth

I'm Black, Pregnant, and Afraid of Dying During Birth

Giving birth shouldn't be a life or death situation for black women, but in many cases, it is. And it's about time things change.
Read More
Tips to Prevent Lyme Disease in Pregnancy

Tips to Prevent Lyme Disease in Pregnancy

Ticks love summer. Here are important things to know about Lyme disease in pregnancy, plus how to protect yourself and your baby.
Read More
Do Black Women Need Doulas More Than Anyone?

Do Black Women Need Doulas More Than Anyone?

'We need to speak the uncomfortable truth that women—and especially black women—are too often not listened to or taken seriously by the health care system, and therefore they are denied the dignity that they deserve,' said California senator and new presidential hopeful Kamala Harris. This may explain the rising popularity of doulas in the black community.
Read More
12 Cosmetic Ingredients to Avoid During Pregnancy

12 Cosmetic Ingredients to Avoid During Pregnancy

Keep your baby safe—without sacrificing beautiful skin
Read More
Miscarriage Bleeding: What Does It Look Like?

Miscarriage Bleeding: What Does It Look Like?

Bleeding and spotting can sometimes indicate a pregnancy loss. Here’s what miscarriage bleeding looks like, and how long you can expect it to last. 
Read More

More Other Health & Safety Issues

Top 14 Pregnancy Fears (and Why You Shouldn't Worry)

Top 14 Pregnancy Fears (and Why You Shouldn't Worry)

Doctors share the truth about your biggest pregnancy worries – and why they're not as scary as you think.
Read More
Fever and Chills During Pregnancy

Fever and Chills During Pregnancy

Learn why you may be experiencing these symptoms and what you can do about them.
Read More
What Happens When You Get a RhoGam Shot

What Happens When You Get a RhoGam Shot

Read More
Safe Tips to Treat Headaches During Pregnancy

Safe Tips to Treat Headaches During Pregnancy

Read More
Too Much Amniotic Fluid During Your Third Trimester

Too Much Amniotic Fluid During Your Third Trimester

Read More
7 Things You Didn't Know About Hyperemesis Gravidarum

7 Things You Didn't Know About Hyperemesis Gravidarum

Read More

Pregnant Woman Fighting Leukemia Finds a Perfect Bone Marrow Match After Making Desperate Plea

Susie Rabaca, a mom of three, made the plea earlier this week, causing more than 50,000 people to sign up for the Be the Match registry.

All Other Health & Safety Issues

You'll Never Believe How Many Rural Areas Lack Maternity Care

You'll Never Believe How Many Rural Areas Lack Maternity Care

Read More
How a Tiny Heart Pump Saved One Mom's Life During Her C-Section

How a Tiny Heart Pump Saved One Mom's Life During Her C-Section

Read More
What Pregnant Women Need to Know About Climate Change

What Pregnant Women Need to Know About Climate Change

Read More
Mom's Beautiful Photos Aim to Raise Awareness About Pediatric Stroke

Mom's Beautiful Photos Aim to Raise Awareness About Pediatric Stroke

Read More
Another Reason Not to Smoke: Autism Linked to Maternal Grandmother’s Bad Habit

Another Reason Not to Smoke: Autism Linked to Maternal Grandmother’s Bad Habit

Read More
Pregnant Mom Diagnosed With Melanoma Unthinkably Passes Away Just 1 Week After Baby Is Born

Pregnant Mom Diagnosed With Melanoma Unthinkably Passes Away Just 1 Week After Baby Is Born

Read More
What Is Cholestasis of Pregnancy?

What Is Cholestasis of Pregnancy?

Read More
This Woman Was Her Daughter's Surrogate, and the Maternity Photos Are Stunning

This Woman Was Her Daughter's Surrogate, and the Maternity Photos Are Stunning

Read More
Remy Ma Getting Real About Her Ectopic Pregnancy Is Beyond Inspiring

Remy Ma Getting Real About Her Ectopic Pregnancy Is Beyond Inspiring

Read More
This Warrior Mama Delivered Quadruplets While Battling Cancer

This Warrior Mama Delivered Quadruplets While Battling Cancer

Read More
This Photo of Baby's Feet Outside Mom's Uterus Will Blow Your Mind!

This Photo of Baby's Feet Outside Mom's Uterus Will Blow Your Mind!

Read More
This Baby Was Literally Born Not Once, But Twice

This Baby Was Literally Born Not Once, But Twice

Read More
4 Pregnancy Travel Worries Answered

4 Pregnancy Travel Worries Answered

Read More
Tori Spelling Expecting Fifth Child After Complicated Fourth Pregnancy

Tori Spelling Expecting Fifth Child After Complicated Fourth Pregnancy

Read More
Believe It or Not, the Zika Threat at the Olympics Isn't That Big of a Deal

Believe It or Not, the Zika Threat at the Olympics Isn't That Big of a Deal

Read More
Bed Rest 101: What Every Pregnant Woman Should Know

Bed Rest 101: What Every Pregnant Woman Should Know

Read More
Hang in There, Girl! Preggers Ali Fedotowsky Is On Bed Rest

Hang in There, Girl! Preggers Ali Fedotowsky Is On Bed Rest

Read More
Now There's Proof: Smoking Pot in Pregnancy Is Really Bad for Your Baby

Now There's Proof: Smoking Pot in Pregnancy Is Really Bad for Your Baby

Read More
This Is Your Placenta on Drugs

This Is Your Placenta on Drugs

Read More
Scary BPA News: Exposure in the Womb Linked to Future Breast Cancer

Scary BPA News: Exposure in the Womb Linked to Future Breast Cancer

Read More
Getting This Vaccine May Cut Stillbirth Risk in Half

Getting This Vaccine May Cut Stillbirth Risk in Half

Read More
Zika Update: No Evidence Microcephaly Is Linked to Pesticides

Zika Update: No Evidence Microcephaly Is Linked to Pesticides

Read More
2 Miscarriages Linked to Zika Virus Reported in U.S.

2 Miscarriages Linked to Zika Virus Reported in U.S.

Read More
CDC Confirms First U.S. Case of Zika Virus Transmitted Through Sex

CDC Confirms First U.S. Case of Zika Virus Transmitted Through Sex

Read More
Pre-Pregnancy Obesity Linked to Infant Mortality

Pre-Pregnancy Obesity Linked to Infant Mortality

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com