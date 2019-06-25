Other Health & Safety Issues

I Have to Choose Between a Medically-Necessary Hysterectomy And Having a Second Baby
My Pap test result revealed I had pre-cancerous cells. Now I'm stuck deciding if I should have a second kid on a seriously short timeline—or take a gamble on my health.Read More
I'm Black, Pregnant, and Afraid of Dying During Birth
Giving birth shouldn't be a life or death situation for black women, but in many cases, it is. And it's about time things change.Read More
Tips to Prevent Lyme Disease in Pregnancy
Ticks love summer. Here are important things to know about Lyme disease in pregnancy, plus how to protect yourself and your baby.Read More
Do Black Women Need Doulas More Than Anyone?
'We need to speak the uncomfortable truth that women—and especially black women—are too often not listened to or taken seriously by the health care system, and therefore they are denied the dignity that they deserve,' said California senator and new presidential hopeful Kamala Harris. This may explain the rising popularity of doulas in the black community.Read More
12 Cosmetic Ingredients to Avoid During Pregnancy
Keep your baby safe—without sacrificing beautiful skinRead More
Miscarriage Bleeding: What Does It Look Like?
Bleeding and spotting can sometimes indicate a pregnancy loss. Here’s what miscarriage bleeding looks like, and how long you can expect it to last.Read More