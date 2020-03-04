Gestational Diabetes

During your second trimester, you'll likely take a routine test for gestational diabetes - a condition that can develop during pregnancy. Here you'll learn all about treatments, risks, and what you can expect if you are diagnosed with gestational diabetes.

If You Have Gestational Diabetes, This Is What Your Doctor Will Do
Wondering if you will you need medical interventions to keep your baby safe? Read on for answers from our labor nurse.
Gestational Diabetes in Pregnancy May Predispose Mothers to Postpartum Depression
A new study links gestational diabetes in pregnancy to an increased risk of postpartum depression symptoms.
The OMG Guide to Gestational Diabetes
If you’re mortified about having this common pregnancy condition, deep breaths. We know you don’t live on cookies! Ditch the guilt and focus on managing your gestational diabetes to have a healthy baby.
8 Things You Didn't Know About a GDM Pregnancy
You probably know the basics around gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM), but you might be surprised by some details about this common condition.
Study: Early Puberty Linked to Gestational Diabetes Risk
When you got your first period may predict your risk for developing a potentially dangerous pregnancy condition.
Trying to Conceive? Put Down That Potato!
Eating more potatoes before pregnancy is linked to an increased risk for developing gestational diabetes in a new study.
