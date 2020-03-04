Fetal Alcohol Syndrome

Drinking While Pregnant Is Never Safe
Since alcohol affects every fetus differently, new research suggests that pregnant women should avoid drinking at all costs.
Baby's First Poop Shows If Mom Drank Alcohol
A study of meconium—baby's first poop—helps doctors determine fetal alcohol exposure earlier than ever before, and draws connections to cognitive problems later.
What to Know About Alcohol Consumption During Pregnancy
Research shows more children are affected by fetal alcohol disorders than previously thought. Here's what that means for alcohol consumption while pregnant and trying to conceive.
What Life as a 43-Year-Old With FASD Is Like
A mom who drank alcohol throughout her pregnancy shares what her grown daughter's life is like today.
Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Linked to 428 Other Medical Conditions, Study Says
Need more evidence drinking during pregnancy is bad for baby? This ought to do it.