Birth Defects

Birth defects are often the result of genetic and environmental factors, but the causes of well over half of all birth defects are currently unknown. Here you'll learn about the risks, treatment, and management of various birth defects.

Most Recent

7 Things to Know About Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome
Neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) happens when unborn babies withdraw from addictive drugs they encountered in the womb, such as opioids. Here’s what to know about NAS symptoms and treatment options.
Taking Ibuprofen During Pregnancy May Harm Your Daughter's Future Fertility
Researchers found that just two to seven days of exposure to the over-the-counter medication during the first trimester impacted follicle development in a fetus.
You'll Love the Story Behind These 'Finding Nemo' Maternity Photos
One mom decided to incorporate a Finding Nemo theme in her maternity photos for the sweetest reason. You'll love both the photos and the story behind them.
3 Tips to Stay Safe From Zika Virus
Spend less time worrying about health concerns like the Zika virus and keep those pesky mosquitoes at bay with our three-step plan. 
Parents Who Were Told to 'Let This One Go' Share Inspiring Update About Thriving Baby
It's time more people knew about a birth defect called CDH, and that it's not a death sentence for your baby.
Overcoming Clubfoot: One Mom's Story
Yael Eckstein details her family's experience with clubfoot, from an in-utero diagnosis to post-birth treatment, and how the journey has helped her to stop worrying about the 'what ifs' in life, embrace every moment as a blessing, and see every experience as an opportunity for growth.
Advertisement

More Birth Defects

Baby Girl Who Wasn't Supposed to Survive Birth Turns 2 Weeks Old
Little Fiona is defying the odds after doctors told her parents the chances of her surviving more than a few hours were slim to none.
How Passing My Genetic Condition to My Kids Helped Me Love Myself
I’d dreaded the possibility that my kids would inherit my difference, but my love for them changed my perspective.
New Zika Warning Cautions Pregnant Women to Avoid Certain Area of Texas
Zika Causes Abortion Spike, and Everything Else You Need to Know NOW
Zika Virus: An Ob-Gyn Answers Our Questions
Zika News: The Virus Could Be Transmitted via Saliva

Warning: Popular Pain and Anti-Anxiety Drug Linked to Birth Defects

The anti-anxiety and nerve pain prescription drug Lyrica increases the risk of birth defects, according to a new study.

All Birth Defects

The Latest on Zika: The Good, the Bad, and the Future
Knit a Little Red Hat to Raise Awareness About Congenital Heart Defects
Zika Virus: Everything Pregnant Women Should Know
The Zika Virus: Breaking Down the Latest Developments
The Zika Virus: What Pregnant Women Need to Know Now
Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Linked to 428 Other Medical Conditions, Study Says
Birth Control Pills Don't Cause Birth Defects, Study Says
The First-Ever World Birth Defects Day
Painkillers and Pregnancy: What Every Woman Needs to Know
Good News: Folic Acid Prevents 1,300 Birth Defects Each Year!
Baby Born With Organs on the Outside Is (Finally) Home
Why an Unborn Baby Boy With a Birth Defect Is Getting the Adventure of a Lifetime
Michelle Duggar Would Love Another Baby—But Is That Safe?!
Prescribing Narcotics to Pregnant Women: Is it Safe?
UK is Adding WHAT to Food to Prevent Birth Defects?
A Baby With Three Genetic Parents? Yes, I'll Explain!
Should Drinking Booze with a Bump be Illegal?
If You're Not Already, Take Folic Acid Now!
Big News On Diet Coke & Premature Births
Women Who Drink While Pregnant Could be Healthier?
Pregnancy Safety Tips: Beach Edition
Don't Take Decongestants While Pregnant: Birth Defect Risk
An Expectant Parent's Guide to Spina Bifida
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com