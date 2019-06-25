Pregnancy Complications

Pregnancy complications range in nature and severity. Fortunately, with proper treatment and advice, most can be managed. Here you'll find a comprehensive list of pregnancy complications, including what causes the problem, how it's treated, and what the consequences are for you and your baby.

Most Recent

We Need to Talk About the Financial Toll of Miscarriage

Pregnancy loss is an emotional, all too often silent issue—but it can also be a pricey one. Those who have been through it discuss the true costs while experts reveal ways to work around them.
Kellan Lutz's Wife Brittany Gonzales Loses Baby 6 Months Into Pregnancy: 'Until I See You in Heaven'

"Part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will," Gonzales wrote on Instagram.
What Is Moxibustion and Can It Help Turn a Breech Baby?

The traditional Chinese practice of moxibustion is one of the world's oldest techniques for turning a breech baby—and OB-GYNs still prescribe it today. Here's why, when, and how this alternative therapy is done.
ECV When Baby Is Breech: Understanding External Cephalic Version

Is your baby breech? Here's what you need to know about external cephalic version (EVC), the procedure doctors use to turn a breech baby after 36 weeks of pregnancy.
I Have to Choose Between a Medically-Necessary Hysterectomy And Having a Second Baby

My Pap test result revealed I had pre-cancerous cells. Now I'm stuck deciding if I should have a second kid on a seriously short timeline—or take a gamble on my health.
What It's Really Like to Have a Miscarriage

Before it happened to me, I had no idea what having a miscarriage would be like. Here's what I've learned since about miscarriages, including when they happen, what they feel like, and how long they last.
More Pregnancy Complications

Top 14 Pregnancy Fears (and Why You Shouldn't Worry)

Doctors share the truth about your biggest pregnancy worries – and why they're not as scary as you think.
Fever and Chills During Pregnancy

Learn why you may be experiencing these symptoms and what you can do about them.
Signs of Miscarriage: When Should I Worry?

What Causes Miscarriage to Happen?

It's Time We Start Better Supporting Pregnancy Loss in the Emergency Room

Why Bleeding During Pregnancy Doesn't Always Mean Miscarriage

Am I Having a Miscarriage?

Pregnancy can be a joyous—and scary—experience. Here's what you need to know about miscarriage and exactly what to do if you suspect you might be miscarrying.

All Pregnancy Complications

I Had a Sudden Seizure After Giving Birth: How Postpartum Preeclampsia Happened to Me

I Got Pregnant With Triplets But Could Only Keep One

I Labored Through Miscarriage at 16 Weeks & Here's What It Was Like

I'm Black, Pregnant, and Afraid of Dying During Birth

10 Miscarriage Gift Ideas That Show You Care

The 13 Different Types of Miscarriages You Can Have

Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals She's Suffered a Miscarriage at 5 Months: 'We've Cried Countless Tears'

Colorado Mom Dies in Surgery After Giving Birth to Healthy Twins: 'She Had the Biggest Heart'

'Miracle' Newborn Whose Mom Died During Childbirth Will Be Taken Off Life Support, Dad Says

Pregnant Woman Found Slain with Baby Ripped Out, Allegedly Lured by Woman in Facebook Mom Group

Newborn in Intensive Care After Florida Mom of 4 Dies in Childbirth: 'It Was Very Sudden'

How to Plan a Stillborn Baby Funeral

I Lost So Much Weight During Pregnancy Due to Hyperemesis Gravidarum

My Heterotopic Pregnancy With Fraternal Twins Went Undiagnosed Until Emergency Surgery

Can Warm Weather Induce Labor? Here's What to Know

If You Have Gestational Diabetes, This Is What Your Doctor Will Do

Borderline High Blood Pressure and Pregnancy

Tips to Prevent Lyme Disease in Pregnancy

Ectopic Pregnancy Treatment: Do You Need Medication or Surgery?

Testing for Ectopic Pregnancy: What to Expect

Ectopic Pregnancy Pain, Explained

Why Moms Are Sharing This Miscarriage Ultrasound Photo

Drinking While Pregnant Is Never Safe

The Emotional Reason Why Kim Kardashian Turned to Surrogacy (Again) for Fourth Baby on the Way

12 Cosmetic Ingredients to Avoid During Pregnancy

