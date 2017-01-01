Pregnancy & Birth

Get pregnancy information you can trust. We'll help you track your pregnancy week-by-week, including how big your baby is today and how your pregnant body is changing. Consult our due date calculator to learn when your baby will arrive. We'll also help you have a healthy, happy pregnancy with our pregnancy-safe workouts and meal plans. You'll learn how to write a birth plan, and we'll tell you what to expect when it comes time to give birth.
The earliest symptoms of pregnancy wax and wane and are different for each woman. But several first signs of pregnancy crop up well before you even miss a period. If you're the impatient type, here are the most common early-pregnancy signs to look out for starting the first week you conceive. Already experienced a few? It may be time to head to the drugstore to pick up a pregnancy test or schedule an appointment with your ob-gyn.
Eating healthy when you're pregnant can be hard: You have crazy cravings and an even crazier schedule. But eating right is important for your growing baby, so check out these nutritious, dietician-approved meals. There's even fro-yo!
Twins are on TV, in celeb magazines, at the playground--just about everywhere we look, and for good reason. There are several factors that increase your odds of conceiving twins, including your family history, weight, height, and even your dietary preferences. Take our quiz to help determine your odds of seeing double.Take Quiz
Something magical is about to happen! Watch as the ovulation process occurs, and then millions of sperm swim upstream on a quest to fertilize an egg.
If you're TTC or pregnant, you might be curious or concerned about miscarriage. Learn why miscarriage happens, its warning signs, and what to do if it occurs.
While bleeding or spotting during pregnancy is not abnormal, it's certainly unexpected--and unnerving. Learn the causes of bleeding during pregnancy, how to tell when it's serious, and what you should do it if happens to you.
The video captures a rare case of a baby born with its amniotic sac still intact.
This mom blogger depicts each stage of a breast's life, from perky to saggy, in hilarious illustrations.
The process by which your baby becomes a boy or a girl, according to what's written in his or her genetic code, is awe-inspiring. Watch it all unfold.
You're well into your first trimester at this point, and your baby is growing bigger and bigger each day. Watch what it takes for her to become a fetus.
Feeling some early pregnancy symptoms? Here's everything you need to know about how to take a pregnancy test, including various pregnancy test costs, when to take one, and how to read the results.
Get a sense of your baby's approximate length and weight from conception to birth with our week-by-week averages.
Trying to conceive? Here are the foods you should be eating to boost your chances at baby-making.
Are you very close to delivering your baby? Take our quiz and find out if you're showing the signs of approaching labor!Take Quiz
Learn the causes of abdominal pain during pregnancy, and find out whether your symptoms are normal or require immediate attention from your doctor.
What's safe (and what isn't) when you're having sex during pregnancy.
You can do this quick and comprehensive ten-minute workout throughout your pregnancy.
This amazing video captures the moments after an en-caul birth.
Your baby now weighs about three pounds, roughly the size of a melon. Get the scoop on how much more she'll grow before she's born--and what new developments she's making right now.
Are you ovulating? Even if you're not using an ovulation calculator or ovulation calendar, it's possible to identify the signs and symptoms that indicate the most fertile time in your cycle. Keep an eye out for cramping, mucus and these other symptoms that could predict if you're ovulating.