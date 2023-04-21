These Top-Rated Pregnancy Pillows Are All on Sale at Amazon Right Now—With Some as Low as $28

Growing a baby takes a lot of energy—which requires a lot of sleep. And yet, as if it's the first taste of parenthood, finding a comfortable position to sleep in as your bump grows feels more impossible as the weeks pass by. But there's one product that will make a world of difference for many expecting parents: a pregnancy pillow.

Pregnancy pillows are more than just another pillow; they're designed to provide extra support to all the right places as your body changes and your baby grows. I was skeptical when a friend suggested getting a body pillow when I was venting about being eight months pregnant and worried that I would never sleep again. When I took my friend's advice and bought a pregnancy pillow, I kicked myself for not buying one sooner—and I still use mine today, years after my last baby was born.

Whether you're a first-time mom-to-be or a seasoned pro, a pregnancy body pillow could be just what you need to make your pregnancy journey a little bit more comfortable. And luckily, Amazon has some top-rated pregnancy pillows on sale right now.

Queen Rose Pregnancy Pillow

Amazon

With over 21,000 five-star ratings, the Queen Rose Pregnancy Pillow is one of Amazon’s Choice maternity pillows. It gives full body comfort, allowing you to turn over without having to move your pillow. The cover is cozy, soft velvet for added happiness. One person raved that the pillow was “amazing for pregnancy hip pain,” while another pregnant reviewer revealed, “I can finally sleep!”

To buy: Queen Rose Pregnancy Pillow $40.95 with onsite coupon (was $69.99); amazon.com

Pillowable, Extra Long Body Pillow

Amazon

A smaller body pillow than some other typical pregnancy pillows, this still allows you to find the best side position for you to drift off into sleep. The pillow is super long, but it’s easy to bend to tuck under your belly or knees. One pregnant reviewer wrote, “I can bend it to shape around my big belly.”

To buy: Pillowable, Extra Long Body Pillow $59.99 (was $69.99); amazon.com

Meiz Pregnancy Pillow

Amazon

This pregnancy pillow is U-shaped, so you know you’ll be supported. Plus, the jersey fabric, which has a cooling factor, will keep you comfortable because the last thing a pregnant person needs is to be overheating. It’s no wonder it has over 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

To buy: Meiz Pregnancy Pillow $47.49 (was $69.49); amazon.com

Insen Pregnancy Pillow

Amazon

Another Amazon’s Choice in the Maternity Pillows category, the Insen Pregnancy Pillow is filled with soft fiber, which means it will contort to the parts of your body that need the most support without going flat or lumpy. “This saved my life when I was pregnant,” one Amazon reviewer shared. “I had been having pain while sleeping and found it hard not to sleep on my back! This saved my life!”

To buy: Insen Pregnancy Pillow $39.99 (was $49.99); amazon.com

Momcozy Pregnancy Pillow

Amazon

The Momcozy pregnancy pillow has a unique shape, making it easy to cuddle into it and drift off into peaceful sleep. It supports your ankles, knees, hips, belly, neck, shoulders, and head—plus, it’s just as comfortable to use when you’re not pregnant, too. One relieved expecting parent shared they “cried tears of joy” when they finally got this and started sleeping again.

To buy: Momcozy Pregnancy Pillow $44.99 (was $69.99); amazon.com

Pharmedoc Pregnancy Pillow

Amazon

This C-shaped body pillow gives the perfect support while keeping you comfortable with the jersey fabric cover, and it’s got a whopping 26,000 five-star ratings. “I’m currently 29 weeks pregnant and went from barely sleeping to getting almost a full night's sleep,” one reviewer wrote.

To buy: Pharmedoc Pregnancy Pillow $42.95 (was $59.99); amazon.com

Body Nest Pregnancy Pillow

Amazon

U-shaped pregnancy pillows are amazing because they give full body support without needing to wrestle with it when you want to turn over at night. This one is customizable in that you can make it fluffier or firmer by taking out or adding in more pillow stuffing. One thrilled reviewer called it her “best purchase this pregnancy.”

To buy: Body Nest Pregnancy Pillow $89.99 with onsite coupon (was $129.99); amazon.com

Cauzyart Pregnancy Pillows

Amazon

I personally love full-body pillows that cover all sides of the body, which is a huge reason why this pillow is one of my favorites. There’s no awkward twisting when you want to roll over, and it’s oversized enough that it offers the right amount of support even when you’re nine months pregnant—and it’s less than $30 right now.

To buy: Cauzyart Pregnancy Pillows $29.97 (was $36.97); amazon.com

Milliard-U Shaped Total Body Support Pillow

Amazon

If I were to design the perfect pregnancy pillow, it would have everything this pillow has—full-body support, soft, velour cover, and memory foam. I’m clearly not the only one singing its praises, one reviewer wrote, “I absolutely LOVE this pillow! I get the best sleep with it because it supports my neck and back.. and it gives me the comfort as if I am laying on my stomach.”

To buy: Milliard U-Shaped Total Body Support Pillow $44.99 (was $49.99); amazon.com

Elnido Queen Body Pillow

Amazon

If you’re not a fan of oversized pillows but need extra support, the Elnido body pillow is perfect for mid-support only when you need it. It’s not going to take up the whole bed but can be tucked under your knees or your belly for those nights where you’re struggling to sleep. It’s currently on sale for under $28.

To buy: Elnido Queen Body Pillow $27.99 (was $33.99); amazon.com