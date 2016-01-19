Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 9: OMG I'm Pregnant!

In this episode we'll cover all you need to know about Week 9 of pregnancy. We're calling it the "Wait, I'm pregnant? I'm pregnant! Ohmigod I'm pregnant" period. This is the week when, whether you've known you're expecting since before you missed your period (thank you, First Response!), or just figured it out and are still in shock, it's beginning to feel REAL, people.

Pregnancy Confidential is a week-by-week podcast hosted by editors from Parents and Fit Pregnancy and Baby. Each episode walks listeners through the physical, emotional and all-round quirks of each week of pregnancy. This is real-talk, girlfriend-to-girlfriend stuff—no hard-to-understand medical information here. This podcast will be your best friend, taking you through the real feelings—the joy and the annoyances—of pregnancy so you never have to experience any of it alone. And it'll have you chuckling all along the way. All episodes available now!