Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 40+: To Induce or Not to Induce?

You've made it to your due date! Congrats. But the fact that you're still listening to this tells us you're not exactly in the throes of labor—yet. Reaching Week 40 and beyond can be a frustrating time. You can feel as big as a house with a four-­car garage and totally, 100% ready to get this birthing show on the road. Like NOW. In our last episode, we covered the lovely, laid­-back things you can do naturally to coax your body into labor, but now that you've hit D­-day, it's time to get serious. Do you induce or don't you? And if so, how long do you go before the P­-word (Pitocin) is uttered? Remember: it'll all be worth it once you're holding that baby!