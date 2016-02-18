Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 39: Let's Get This Show on the Road!

It's Week 39, and ladies and gentlemen, we've got ourselves a full term baby! This means you have full permission to start giving birth now... If only it was as easy as willing it to so. Nope, the baby likes to come when the baby is ready, and sometimes that can feel like never. You get your hopes up with every Braxton Hicks contraction, only to be disappointed when they go absolutely nowhere. So is there a way to help labor on its way from home? Yes—sometimes.