Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 36: New Parent Mistakes

Parenting is a tough job—one of the toughest you'll ever have. And, of course, it's rewarding. But entering into the new world of parenting, especially if this is your first, can feel totally overwhelming. First, know this: You WILL make mistakes. Also know this: Everything will be OK. Luckily, there are a few things you can learn now, while you're still pregnant, that will help smooth those initial bumps in the road—whether that's helping you avoid some easy mistakes, or simply knowing when to relax (a little) when the you­-know-­what hits the fan.