Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 34: Due Dates are Dumb!

If you've subscribed to a pregnancy newsletter or downloaded a day­-by- day pregnancy app, everything you read about how far along you are is based on one major thing: your due date. It's also usually the first thing people ask you when they find out you're pregnant. But what if we told you the whole idea of a due date is bogus? And that the whole idea of counting down to your due date is basically pointless. Sure it's great to know where you are in your pregnancy for the essential stuff, like scheduling ultrasounds (and listening to this podcast), but when it comes to the final countdown, it may not matter as much as you think.