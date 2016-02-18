Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 33: Hospital Packing

It's Week 33 and you can just about see your due date on the horizon. But, since babies can be about as unpredictable as everything else in your life, it's a good idea to do what you can to prepare (which believe us, isn't as much as you think). If your idle hands are itching to do something in preparation for so much busy­ness around the corner, it might be time to put them (and your partner's) to work packing that hospital bag. But what exactly should you put in it? Opinions differ and we'll discuss the essentials in this week's podcast.