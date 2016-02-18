Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 32: Expecting the Unexpected

At 32 Weeks, you're probably well aware of how unpredictable pregnancy can be—from losing all sense of balance, to forgetting what it means to have a waist, you're never quite sure what's around the corner. This feeling of lack of control happens throughout pregnancy and sometimes it can really throw you for a loop. So how do you prepare for the unexpected, especially if you take pride in being super-organized? Can you even prepare for the future? Or is pregnancy a lesson in rolling with the punches? The answer is most certainly a combination of the two.