Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 27: The Scoop on Birth Plans

For Week 27, we'll tackle birth plans: what goes into them, how you make one, what NOT to put in one, and whether it's even something you'll use when, ahem, push comes to shove.

Pregnancy Confidential is a week-by-week podcast hosted by editors from Parents and Fit Pregnancy and Baby. Each episode walks listeners through the physical, emotional and all-round quirks of each week of pregnancy. This is real-talk, girlfriend-to-girlfriend stuff—no hard-to-understand medical information here. This podcast will be your best friend, taking you through the real feelings—the joy and the annoyances—of pregnancy so you never have to experience any of it alone. And it'll have you chuckling all along the way. All episodes available now!