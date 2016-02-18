Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 24: Before ­Baby Bucket List

Before things get even busier in your third trimester, Week 24 is a great moment to take stock of what you appreciate in your life and put together a list of quality things to do with your partner, or kids, before you bring a (rather disruptive) new life into your world—whether this means scheduling that camping trip your daughter's been pining for, or getting a reservation at that hot new restaurant, having a pre­-baby list of to-­dos is a fun way to bond with your soon­-to-­be growing family. Of course a baby doesn't mean you have to change everything about your life, but there are a few things that may get put on hold over the next year, so now's the time to do 'em!