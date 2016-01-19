Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 22: It's OK to Not Love Being Pregnant

It's Week 22 and you've been pregnant for a while—you're over the hump, but you still have a trimester and a third to go. While pregnancy is a time for glowing, planning and getting excited for the baby-­to-­be, it can sometimes be a bummer: Sleepless nights trying to stay in the "right" position (Why is it that you always loved sleeping on your left side until now, when you're supposed to???), heartburn, a general sense of anxiety you can't shake, mood swings. Sometimes pregnancy blows—and it's OK to recognize that. Today we'll talk about why you really don't have to LOVE being pregnant all the time.