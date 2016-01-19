Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 15: I'm Not Fat, I'm Pregnant

On this episode, we'll cover all you need to know about Week 15 of pregnancy. We're calling it the "I'm Not Fat, I'm Pregnant" period. I.e. the time when nothing fits right except old leggings and your stretchier tank tops, and whether or not you have a bump seems to depend on what you had for lunch that day.

Pregnancy Confidential is a week-by-week podcast hosted by editors from Parents and Fit Pregnancy and Baby. Each episode walks listeners through the physical, emotional and all-round quirks of each week of pregnancy. This is real-talk, girlfriend-to-girlfriend stuff—no hard-to-understand medical information here. This podcast will be your best friend, taking you through the real feelings—the joy and the annoyances—of pregnancy so you never have to experience any of it alone. And it'll have you chuckling all along the way. All episodes available now!