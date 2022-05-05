Pregnancy Confidential Podcast

Pregnancy Confidential is a series of 32 podcasts designed to be accessed weekly by expectant moms. Hosted by editors from Parents and Fit Pregnancy and Baby magazines, each 10-20 minute podcast walks listeners through the physical, emotional and/or lifestyle markers of that week of pregnancy.

Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 40+: To Induce or Not to Induce?
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 39: Let's Get This Show on the Road!
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 38: Baby Blues vs. Postpartum Depression Warning Signs
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 37: First Week With Baby
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 36: New Parent Mistakes
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 34: Due Dates are Dumb!
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 33: Hospital Packing
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 32: Expecting the Unexpected
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 31: Delivery Room FYIs
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 30: Epidurals
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 29: C-Sections
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 27: The Scoop on Birth Plans
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 26: Is Breast Always Best?

Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 25: Gearing up for Baby
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 24: Before ­Baby Bucket List
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 23: What Kind of Father Will He Be?
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 22: It's OK to Not Love Being Pregnant
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 21: Weird Advice Pregnant Women Get
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 20: Baby Registry
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 19: Pregnancy Body Image
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 18: Planning a Gender Reveal
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 17: Baby Names
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 16: Home, Hospital or Birthing Center?
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 14: The TMI Episode
Pregnancy Confidential Podcast Week 13: Who Says We Can't Eat for Two?
