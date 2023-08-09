My Kids Have Used This Same Bento-Style Lunchbox for 7 Years Straight and It's on Rare Sale Right Now

When I had my first kid head off to the world of daycare and preschool, I immediately went out and surveyed all my parent friends to see what the best lunchbox would be. I kept hearing about the Planetbox lunchboxes and even though they were initially way pricier than their plastic counterparts, I decided to give it a try and purchased the Planetbox Rover.

Fast forward seven years later, and my about to be tween is still using that same lunchbox and it looks as good as the day I received it. Her two younger siblings also have each have their own since preschool and have used the same one for two years and six years, respectively. When you factor the nearly decade of use this lunchbox has had with my eldest, the initial investment was well worth it. The brand is even having a rare sale right now and all the boxes are significantly marked down right now just in time for the back-to-school season.

PlanetBox

To buy: Planetbox Rover Lunchbox $45 (was $60) ; planetbox.com



The Rover is the largest Planetbox model and has five compartments, which almost makes packing the endless school lunches easy. It feels like a mental game to fill each of the compartments, with the largest being the perfect size for a sandwich or alternative "main" dish. Our side compartments are often filled with fresh fruit or veggies, crackers, nuts, and cookies. Sometimes I even toss their daily vitamin in the smallest center compartment.

And for those that are wondering, yes, it's slightly heavier than the cheaper plastic counterparts, but all three of my kids used it through preschool and never had an issue carrying it.

We had a brief stint where we tried another similar (but plastic) bento-style lunchbox, but didn't love it compared to the Rover. I find the 100% stainless steel Rover significantly easier to clean—normally I just rinse it out at the end of the day or toss it in the dishwasher—and love that theres not a trace of plastic or endless nooks and crannys to worry about.

Since we've had our Rover boxes for what feels likes ages, I've also since purchased the accompanying containers to pack things like pastas, yogurts, and dips. And every other school year, I spend a whopping $3 to let them pick out new decorative magnets for the front so it feels like they got a new lunchbox. This is also the first year I finally replaced the Planetbox Carry Bag the older two used with an ice pack.

I'm clearly not the only one raving about this box. One reviewer called it "a phenomenal lunxhbox," while another praised it for still being in "perfect shape" after over a year of use. Yet another parent revealed that they'd had the same Rover box for five years, and "it still looks brand new," deeming it "indestructible."

The Planetboxes are rarely ever on sale, making their back-to-school sale the perfect time to scoop up a box or two for the years to come. But hurry, the sale ends September 9th.