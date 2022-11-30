The Nontoxic Kid Suncreen Parents Are Obsessed With Is 25% Off Right Now

Pipette Mineral Sunscreen makes the perfect stocking stuffer for babies, kids and adults

By
Esther Carlstone
Esther Carlstone is the Commerce Editorial Director for Parents and Health.com. She comes from an extensive background in parenting media and journalism. A former editorial director of Mom.com, she also helped launch and build various family brands at Disney. She has three kids and is passionate about recommending products to other parents that really and truly make a difference in their everyday lives.
Published on November 30, 2022

Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50
At this point you've probably seen parent influencers and celeb moms like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley raving all over their feeds about the chicly packaged Pipette Mineral Sunscreen—and it's not hard to see why. It's made of only nontoxic clean ingredients and fans claim it doesn't leave the dreaded ghostly white cast like many other mineral sunscreens. This item is so beloved, that it often sells out throughout the year, but luckily they're currently in stock and 25% off for Cyber Week with code HOLIDAY25.

Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

Pipette

To buy: Pipette Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 $11.25 with code HOLIDAY25 (was $15); pipettebaby.com

For those wanting to dig into the details of what will actually be going on their baby's skin, this sunscreen uses 100% mineral, non-nano zinc oxide for broad-spectrum protection and squalene for moisture and plant extracts to soothe sun-zapped skin. It's not just for kids, either. While it's gentle enough for 6-month-old baby skin, it's also perfect for adults who don't want to deal with potentially carcinogen-causing ingredients that are in many other mainstream sunscreens. Reviewers also rave about how nongreasy it feels and how easily it spreads, which is kind of life-changing if you've ever tried rubbing sticky white sunscreen all over a child's face before.

And lest you forget, just because it's wintertime doesn't mean sunscreen is any less necessary. Rain or shine, protecting our kids' (and our own) faces from harmful UV rays is a 365 days a year job. The nontoxic ingredients also make this a great choice for people with sensitive skin. Reviewer Emily G. shares, "I have really enjoyed this so my kids and myself. It works well for sensitive skin, and doesn’t make my eyes hurt when used on my face."

To sweeten the Cyber Week sale more, customers will receive a free travel-size gift when you spend $40 or more or a free full-size gift for spending $50 or more. And it's not just stuff for babies and kids. There's also an Overnight Brightening Mask with stellar reviews from tired moms and Look Awake Eye Gel among other things for the adults in your life. At this super affordable price, I know I'll be grabbing one for each of my kids as a stocking stuffer.

The entire site is on sale with code HOLIDAY25, so if there's something you've been eyeing, now's the the time to add to cart. Here are just a few of our fave picks:

Overnight Brightening Mask

