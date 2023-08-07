13 PG-13 Movies to Watch With Your Kid Before They Turn 13

Quick—what do the iconic, 80s movies Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, Goonies, and The Neverending Story have in common?

Yes, they are all defining movies from of any respectable Gen X childhood. So of course, I couldn’t wait to share with my kid—who loved them all as much as I do!

But I was surprised to discover that all of those movies have a solid PG-13 rating.

Maybe I shouldn't have been, since all three feature intense scenes that are burned into my brain to this day. Does the thought of Large Marge give you nightmares? The legend of One Eyed Willy gives you the chills? Am I the only one right holding back tears just thinking about Artax sinking in the Swamp of Sadness? They sure made an impression on my pre-teen brain.

Thing is, I’ve happily been sharing many of these classics with my 8-year-old daughter, because I was around her age when many of these coming of age, childhood-defining movies came into my life. And I’m realizing that many things did not register with me upon the first few viewings—and it's the same for my daughter today.

And I love the opportunity these movies open up for meaningful conversations and heart to hearts about my childhood versus my daughter’s (especially how, in many ways, things are exactly the same), friendship, puberty, family, big emotions, and more.

So, without any hesitation, here are 13 movies I’m showing my daughter before she turns 13. While all of these are perfect for your next family movie night, here's what you need to know about each must-watch movie and how it earned that PG-13 rating.

13 Going on 30

There’s so much to love about this unique twist on the “coming of age” trope. Jenna is struggling with the angst of being 13, dealing with mean girls called the Six Chicks, and unrequited crushes. After suffering through a horrible prank on her birthday, Jenna makes a birthday wish—to grow up. To her utter confusion, the wish is granted and she wakes up as a 30-year-old woman (Jennifer Garner!) complete with a dream job at Poise magazine, amazing wardrobe, hot boyfriend, and killer apartment. It’s an innocent fantasy that every kid can relate to—my daughter constantly waxes poetic on what life as a “grown up” will be like. At 8, she’s already shed plenty of tears over mean girls (and boys!) and being left out, so there’s plenty of ways to use this movie as a great conversation starter. So why the PG-13 rating? Just be mindful that there is sexual content, sexual innuendos, and some mild language.

Now and Then

I think I’ve seen Now and Then at least 100 times and it never gets old. With an all star cast and dual timelines, there's something for everyone as four best friends reunite as adults—and reminisce about their childhood. The four friends are all so different, yet all their struggles are relatable. Samantha’s parents are in the midst of a divorce, Teeny is obsessed with boys—and becoming famous. Roberta is a tomboy, perplexed by the changes in her developing body. And Chrissy has an overprotective mother, making her the most naive of the group. Yes, there’s talk of sex, death, and some salty language. But the heart of Now and Then is its beautiful portrayal of female friendships and the impact of finding lifelong friends who accept you with no strings attached.

Adventures in Babysitting

It’s a rite of passage to start babysitting. There’s a fantasy that goes along with it—you’re making money, watching kids that have to listen to YOU for a change, plus, there are good perks like a pantry full of snacks to raid and getting to stay up late because it’s your job! And then there’s Adventures in Babysitting, where an innocent night becomes a wild ride filled with hitchhiking, a stolen car operation, and run-ins with gang members... I know it sounds like an action adventure movie starring The Rock, but it’s done in a cartoon-esque way with a feisty, Thor-obsessed 8-year-old at the center of the action. Still, the violence and strong language is pretty consistent throughout so this may be better suited for the tween set.

Dirty Dancing

I was 10 when the mania that was Dirty Dancing when it hit theaters. I wore out the cassettes of BOTH soundtracks, tried that famous lift whenever I was “weightless” in a pool and still work “I carried a watermelon” or “nobody puts Baby in a corner” into casual conversation. I was so focused on the dancing that it never crossed my mind that Penny had an abortion and never quite understood that Robby, not Johnny, was actually the bad guy—until I watched it again in college and my world was rocked. The good news is I do understand it all today so I know which scenes may raise questions or concerns from my daughter. I’m also positive her focus will be on finding things around the house to (safely) practice balancing like Baby instead!

Pretty in Pink

Spoiler alert BUT raise your hand if you’re still upset that Molly Ringwald's iconic Andie chose Blane over Duckie? As much as I love a Cinderella-style happy ending, I usually root for the underdog. This love triangle is so much more complex. Andie’s love story with Blane is rocky because she’s from the wrong side of the tracks and he’s extremely wealthy, with snobby friends that treat her poorly. Her friendship with Duckie is so layered—she loves him like a best friend and his love goes so much deeper. The things to look out for include mild violence (fist fights that break out at school), sexual innuendos, language, and underage drinking and smoking. But there’s so much more to unpack, including dealing with cliques, unrequited love and finding yourself—all themes that make John Hughes' movies so special and a rite of passage to watch.

Mean Girls

“I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom,” is a mantra I torture my daughter with daily as she gleefully disputes my decree. Mean Girls came out in 2004, when I was 9 years out of high school. But I've never felt so seen by a “teen” movie. The heartfelt and hilarious look it takes at high school cliques, the price of trying to fit in and be popular, and the hard life lesson of staying true to yourself even when that’s not the “cool” thing to do are timeless. The PG-13 rating comes from many sexual innuendos, insinuations that a teacher sells drugs, Coach Carr getting caught having inappropriate relationships with students, and a lot of salty language. But “the limit does not exist” with the depictions of how hard it is to fit in and find your place in high school—and even into adulthood.

Titanic

I was 20 when Titanic hit theaters, but I distinctly remember rows upon rows of girls under 12 seeing the film for the second, third, and tenth time. Mind you, it has a running time of 3 hours and 14 minutes! And of course—the tragic love story of Jack and Rose is one of the greatest of all time. Yes, there’s nudity (in a very tasteful, iconic moment where Jack draws a nude Rose), and yes, the boat does sink and people die. But it’s also a vibrant story that will no doubt get kids interested in the history of the period (and maybe the science of how exactly that ice berg took down a boat that size).

Clueless

One of my favorite memories is taking my younger sister to see Clueless in theaters. I was 17 and she was 8—the same age as my daughter. We marveled at Cher’s incredible closet, danced along to “Rollin’ With My Homies,” and cried when Mr. Hall and Miss Geist got married—thanks to Cher’s attempt at selflessness. It's 28 years later and Clueless still reigns as one of the best high school movies of all time. Everyone wants a Cher to their Dione. Everyone has felt like an outsider like Tai. I STILL want a rotating closet. The depictions of drug use are extremely mild and while there are no sex scenes, there’s lots of talk about virginity—both losing it and aspiring to lose it. (Cher famously admits to holding out for Luke Perry.)

Bring It On

To me, this is the ultimate high school movie. Cheerleading is shown as more than a “cool girl” activity—it’s a place for friendship, hard work, and a healthy competitive spirit. Kirsten Dunst will forever live in our hearts as Torrance Shipman, captain of the Rancho Carne High School Toros, who discovers that her predecessor led their team to victory by stealing routines from the East Compton Clovers (led by Parents cover star Gabrielle Union). Torrance takes it upon herself to lead her team to the national competition fairly, no easy feat because she has to convince her spoiled teammates to follow her lead. The cheerleading routines are incredible to watch and the story focuses on friendship—but of course there’s some romance thrown in. There’s some vulgar language, but otherwise this film is a really smart satire and commentary on high school life, the impact of racism (in cheerleading and in life), and team sports.

10 Things I Hate About You

10 Things I Hate About You came out in 1999, at the height of the late 90s/early aughts teen boom led by American Pie (which, while iconic, earns its R rating—and in fact, narrowly escaped an NC-17). Based loosely on The Taming of the Shrew, 10 Things tells the story of two sisters with a strict, overprotective father who won't allow them to date. An obstetrician—well versed in the stats and harsh realities of teen pregnancy—he uses this as a preventative measure. The loophole? Popular, younger sister Bianca would be allowed to date if her older antisocial sister Kat starts dating first. Unlikely. So when a new student becomes smitten with Bianca, he pays bad boy Patrick to date Kat. Chaos, broken hearts, and first love ensue—but not without profanity, sexual innuendos, and depictions of teens drinking.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

My husband and I recently watched Ferris Bueller’s Day Off with our daughter and she loved every second. Sure, she had a lot of questions about what would happen if she ever skipped school or “borrowed” a friend’s fancy car. Would her principal chase her around town trying to catch her in the act? We assured her that Ferris’ crazy day—from deceiving his parents to coercing his best friend Cam and girlfriend Sloane to come along for the ride to all their elaborate adventures down to riding a parade float—is purely exaggerated fun. Bueller's PG-13 rating is due to foul language—and maybe because Ferris’ angry sister (who is completely onto his antics)—has quite the make-out session with a degenerate Charlie Sheen in a police station. But otherwise I’ve always looked at this film as “cartoon-y” and a love letter to living life to the fullest!

Twilight

Let’s get real, who wasn’t following the on (and off) screen romance of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattison back in 2008, when the smash YA fantasy series Twilight was immortalized on the screen? Bella and Edward's story is one of forbidden love and soul mates, with vampires (and werewolves) to make it even more enticing. The movie’s rating is due to some violence, underage drinking, sensuality (but no sex, as vampire Edward must resist Bella, to complicate things even more). I do think a child under 12 may find the movie a little slow or boring, but knowing how obsessed my daughter is with the similar “forbidden” love portrayed in Disney’s Zombies movies, I have no issue showing her Twilight sooner than later!

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is a teen rom-com on Netflix, based on the popular YA novels by Jenny Han (also known for The Summer I Turned Pretty, now an Amazon Prime series) and a truly adorable love story. Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) writes letters to boys she has intense crushes on—but keeps them locked away in her closet instead of daring to send them. Suddenly, her letters are gone—and in the possession of her crushes (some she no longer feels the same way about). The story is so sweet and innocent, yes there’s some profanity and kissing—but the premise is perfect for any fairy tale-loving, happy ending-obsessed kids (and their mothers!).

