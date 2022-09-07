And while screen time can be good—technology helped us socialize during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and served as an enormous educational resource for school-aged children—it can be challenging to find a balance. Luckily, parental control apps can help you manage and monitor your child's screen time. These apps can also block certain content, set limits on app usage, and help you see what your child is doing online.

Millions of children have access to screens. Children of all ages use tablets, phones, computers, and other devices to play games, do homework, and watch videos. As screen time has become such a staple in their lives, there is a growing concern over how much time children spend in front of screens. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the average child spends seven hours a day in front of them. That's more than twice the amount of time the AAP recommends.

Best Overall: Screen Time Courtesy of Screentime Learn More Key Specs: Price: Free to $6.99/month

Both Number of devices: 1 to 5 Why We Chose It: The free version of Screen Time offers a range of features, including daily activity reports and app usage details for one device per child. The premium version, which starts at $7 per month, gives you more features and allows you to track up to five devices. Pros: 7-day free premium trial

Includes social media monitoring

Instant pause feature to control device use Cons: Features are limited on iOS devices

Location tracking only available on the premium plan Screen Time is great for customization—you can reward your child with more screen time after they finish their homework or chores. Parents can also preset blocked periods like bedtime, homework time, or school hours. For moments when you're feeling extra generous, you can activate "Free Play" to temporarily override settings without messing up your screen monitoring routine. All downloads are approved or rejected by you, and you can keep an eye on your children's web history, too. Bonus: One Screen Time account works for the whole family—you can give access to relatives or caregivers—and your kids won't be able to uninstall the app without a secure password. Genius!

Best Budget: unGlue Unglue Learn More Key Specs: Price: Free to $6.99/month

iOS Number of devices: Unlimited Why We Chose It: With unGlue, parents can monitor an unlimited amount of devices for just $7 per month. That's a great deal for families with multiple kids and devices. Pros: Physical activity tracking

Ability to control social media use

Rewards chores with extra screen time Cons: Only available on iOS devices

No location tracking unGlue is all about empowering kids to learn screen time etiquette and self-regulate. You can set boundaries on entertainment by bundling all major apps, sites, and games into one category and setting a time limit. This way, your kids can access the internet without getting distracted by anything deemed "fun." Kids can also learn to balance phone time by tracking their own screen time—and the app will reward more internet time if they accumulate roll-over minutes, complete extra chores, or put in a required number of daily steps tracked through the app.

Best for Real-Time Monitoring: Qustodio Courtesy of Qustodio Learn More Key Specs: Price: Starting at $54.95/year for 5 devices

Both Number of devices: 5 to 15 Why We Chose It: Monitoring in real-time is vital for some parents, and Qustodio offers just that with its user-friendly parent dashboard that displays location, browsing history, screen time, and more. Pros: Free 3-day trial offer

Ability to block apps and filter content

Read text messages and see call history Cons: Limited social media tracking (Facebook only)

More expensive than other options Find everything you need to know about your kid's screen time on Qustodio's online dashboard. Qustodio offers standard features like the Smart Web Filters that can block inappropriate content, game limitations, and a device time schedule—so your kids are unplugged when needed. You'll also receive Smart Activity Reports to stay on top of your kid's screen time trends and app usage. Qustodio even allows you to monitor social networks, track calls and texts (for Androids only), and install location tracking with helpful panic alerts.

Best for Location Tracking: Norton Family Norton Learn More Key Specs: Price: $49.99/year

Both Number of devices: Up to 50 Why We Chose It: Norton Family helps you keep tabs on your kids by tracking their location in real-time and over the last 30 days. Pros: Free 30-day trial offer

Monitor time spent on devices

Ability to set up text alerts to report location changes Cons: Doesn't support Mac devices

Some features are limited on iOS devices Norton's award-winning parental control software is now available in app form. Keeping tabs on your kids' activity is easy with the web, time, search, social network (Windows only), mobile app (Android only), text message, and video supervision. This way, you know who your kids are in touch with, what social media image they are presenting of themselves, and how often they are gaming. Norton Family also protects personal information for those with Windows devices, so your child doesn't disclose sensitive or endangering information. Our favorite feature? "Instant Lock," which lets you unplug your kid during dinnertime.

Best for Older Kids: Canopy Canopy Learn More Key Specs: Price: $7.99 to $15.99/month

Both Number of devices: 3 to 10 devices Why We Chose It: In the age of the "tech-savvy" teenager, you need a parental control app that is just as sophisticated. Canopy has an array of features that detect and remove inappropriate content before your child ever sees it. Pros: Advanced filtering for social media, web browsing, and apps

Teaches kids how to be responsible on digital devices

7-day free trial Cons: Limited features outside of content filters

Can't monitor text messages If you're looking for a way to monitor texts and social media use amongst teens, tweens, and older kids, consider Canopy. This app ensures your child is safe from sexual content, cyberbullying, and inappropriate language by scanning texts and social media posts for red flags. It's restrictive but still gives your child autonomy and privacy. For example, you can't read their messages. And it blocks content in real-time—if a pornographic message comes through, it will flag your phone. The downside: the app does not control screen usage. It also cannot block content within apps.

Best for Younger Kids: Net Nanny Courtesy of Net Nanny Learn More Key Specs: Price: Starting at $49.99/year

Both Number of devices: Up to 20 devices Why We Chose It: Net Nanny monitors and limits screen time for younger kids while also filtering out age-inappropriate content on the web and in apps. Pros: Advanced filtering for web browsing and apps

Ability to manage screen time and set limits

Real-time location tracking Cons: Can't monitor calls and texts

No geofencing With a modern look and intuitive design, Net Nanny is an excellent parental control app that lets you filter the content your child is accessing. It can also track your child's location, display their history, and set time allowances—ideal for children of all ages. And Net Nanny doesn't just blindly block apps and websites; it analyzes them individually, giving you (and your child) the best possible experience.