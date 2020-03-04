#ParentsIRL

Gone are the days of the perfect parent: enter the era of celebrating your ‘mom flaws’. #ParentsIRL is all about what parenthood is REALLY like, because what we once thought of as ‘imperfections’—stretch marks, using dry shampoo—are just proof that you’re living your life as a mindful, loving parent.

Keeping House, IRL

How to Explain to Family That They Should Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Experts offer up facts for combatting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, plus tips for having a constructive conversation with family members about why it's important to get it.
The Most Common Side Effects of the Flu Shot in Kids Are Mild—Here's What Parents Need to Know
The influenza shot can cause mild side effects in children and toddlers, but they shouldn't deter your family from getting vaccinated. Here's what experts have to say.
This Is The Best Time for Your Family to Get the Flu Shot
Find out the best time to get vaccinated against influenza, potentially saving yourself (and your family) from the nasty side effects of the flu.
How to Explain Vaccines in Terms Simple Enough for a Child
What is a vaccine? A mom and molecular biologist offers up simple tips for explaining to kids how vaccines work and what it means to get vaccinated for everything from COVID-19 to measles.
Everything Parents Need to Know About the Coronavirus Vaccine
The top COVID-19 vaccines, safety concerns, and health updates—all in one place.
First Aid Guide for Kids: How to Care for Cuts, Burns, Bites, and Other Accidents
Sometimes kids get hurt—it comes with the territory! Here's how to handle everything from bumps and burns to nosebleeds and twisted ankles like a pro and help your child stay calm in the process.
