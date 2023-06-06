Despite the fact that it was recalled back in 2021, parents are apparently still using three versions of the Boppy Newborn Lounger. Now the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and The Boppy Company are issuing a new warning for parents to stop using the newborn loungers and participate in the recall.

But that's not the only concern. Many of these loungers are still being sold on online marketplaces and selling sites. The CPSC and The Boppy Company say they have reached out to Facebook Marketplace and other online platforms to remove the recalled products. Despite those requests, they are still being sold.

Here's what you need to know about the recalled loungers—and how to protect your family when shopping for baby products online.

Why Was The Boppy Lounger Recalled?

In 2021, the CPSC and the Boppy Company recalled the Original, Preferred, and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers. This was due to the risk of babies suffocating if they rolled over or moved in such a way that restricted their breathing—or they were placed in a spot where they could roll off the lounger onto another surface like an adult pillow.

Sadly, at the time of the recall, there were eight reports of babies dying associated with the Newborn Loungers. The infants had reportedly suffocated after being found on their sides or stomachs. This happened between December 2015 and June 2020.

At the time, a spokesperson for The Boppy Company said, "We are devastated to hear of these tragedies. Boppy is committed to doing everything possible to safeguard babies, including communicating the safe use of our products to parents and caregivers and educating the public about the importance of following all warnings and instructions and the risks associated with unsafe sleep practices for infants. The lounger was not marketed as an infant sleep product and includes warnings against unsupervised use.”

Since the recall in September 2021, two other babies died in the Newborn Loungers. In October 2021 the CPSC says an infant was put to sleep on the lounger but had rolled under a nearby adult pillow. The cause of death was listed as "positional asphyxia." The second death happened a month later after a baby was placed on a Lounger in an adult bed with a parent and soft bedding. The cause of that baby's death was undetermined.

Safe Sleep for Babies As part of this new warning, the CPSC is reiterating to parents that the safest place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface whether it's a crib, bassinet, or pack-and-play. The sleeping space should be free from blankets, pillows, crib bumpers, and stuffed animals. Babies should always be put to sleep on their backs.

What Parents Need to Know About the Boppy Lounger Recall

The original recall involved more than three million Boppy Newborn Loungers sold between January 2004 and September 2021. They were sold nationwide in stores like Pottery Barn Kids, Target, and Walmart. They were also available online at Amazon.



The Boppy Newborn Loungers came in a wide variety of colors and designs and measure about 23 inches long by 22 inches wide and 7 inches high.

How Do I Know If I Have a Recalled Boppy Newborn Lounger?

In order to know if you have one of the affected Boppy Newborn Lounges, you'll want to look for the UPC, item number, and date code. The UPC and item number are located on the front of the care label toward the bottom. You'll find the date code stamped on the back of the second label.

Where to find UPC and Item Number for the Boppy Newborn Lounger. The Boppy Company

The full list of recalled model numbers is on The Boppy Company's website. Click on "Product Recalls" for more information on how to know if your Newborn Lounger was recalled.



What Should I Do If I Have a Recalled Newborn Lounger?

If you have a recalled Boppy Newborn Lounger, stop using it immediately. You can contact The Boppy Company for information on how to get rid of it and get a refund.

If you go to the company's website there are step-by-step instructions on how to submit your information for a refund. Refunds can take up to eight weeks to receive, and there's a guide on the site that can tell you how much your prorated refund may be.

You can also call The Boppy Company at 800-416-1355 during normal business hours for further information.

What To Know When Buying Baby Items on Marketplace Sites

It is very important that all parents know, once an item has been recalled, it is against the law for it to be sold in an online marketplace. These items cannot be donated or sold at all. Period.

If you are looking to buy used baby items online, make sure you do your homework. You can search recalls.gov to see if the items are listed there.

In general, baby clothes, shoes, and seasonal items like coats are generally OK to buy second-hand. If you're looking to buy used toys—make sure you take a close look at them before purchasing. Don't just look at a photo. Examine the item for loose, small parts or things like chipped paint.

When it comes to baby gear, you want to make sure you do your research. Federal standards for things like pack-and-plays, high chairs, cribs, and strollers have been updated over the years. If the item was manufactured recently and hasn't been recalled, after a close examination and research, you're probably OK to purchase it.

Make sure you know the model number and product name. That way you can search the government's recall website. Ask the seller critical questions like: when was the item made and purchased? How long was it used? Did the seller buy it new or did they buy it used? Does the seller have the instruction manual?

When it comes to car seats and booster seats, it is recommended to buy new ones. Car seats and boosters do expire after a pre-determined period of time because the safety materials used can degrade. You also would have no way of knowing whether the seat has been involved in a car accident.