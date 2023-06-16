Parents Reveal the Diaper Bag Essentials They Can’t Live Without

Whether you’re rocking a traditional diaper bag covered in graphics, or you’ve opted for a more sophisticated backpack that looks too sleek to hold diapers, it’s is an essential piece of baby gear. While every diaper bag holds the obvious diapers and wipes, there’s so much more that parents need to have in there to ensure a peaceful outing.

After they spend a few months trying to change diapers in stores or keeping their child fed while standing in the grocery store checkout line, parents quickly realize that their diaper bag is the equivalent of a MacGuyver tool—it needs to have a little bit of everything to make sure they're ready for any unexpected scenario at hand. To help the fellow parents of the world out, we asked some experienced parents what they really keep in their diaper bag to keep the little ones (and themselves) fed, entertained, and clothed—and their answers just may surprise you.

Bumco Baby Bum Brush

“I’m a big fan of the Bumco Baby Bum Brush. We have one at home, in the emergency car diaper kit, and in our on-the-go diaper bag so hands stay (hopefully) mess-free.”

-Emily Rose, parent of 2

Boogie Wipes

“I used these at least once a day, for boogers and just as a quick wipe if needed. I felt like they were a lifesaver.”

-Kristjana Hillberg, parent of 3

PopYum Anti-Colic Formula Baby Bottles

“PopYum bottles are a lifesaver for traveling, especially for solo parents without a hand to spare! Since formula ‘expires’ very quickly after mixing it, you pre-fill them with formula and water and then you squeeze and shake to mix it and feed a baby—with one hand only!”

-Amelia Edelman, parent of 2

Pipette Mineral Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen

“We love the Pipette sunscreen because of its minimal white cast and dewy finish. It’s great for the entire family! We can’t step outside without this in our diaper bag.”

-Edeana Mombrun, parent of 1

Sky Organics Organic Lavender Essential Oil

“My daughter inherited the ability to attract mosquitoes and I didn’t want to slather her in chemical bug repellent. Lavender oil is gentle enough to use on babies without needing a carrier oil, and works for the entire family at keeping mosquitoes away.”

-Dorian Smith-Garcia, parent of 1

Boppy ComfyFit Baby Carrier

“A baby carrier was something I had to carry around at all times. Strollers didn't always work for us especially if we were going to smaller spaces. Sometimes my kids would only calm down if they were attached to me and a baby carrier helped with that. The Boppy ComfyFit Carrier was our favorite.”

-Bianca Dottin, parent of 3

Yeti 18oz Rambler Bottle

“No matter what we’re doing it's nice to keep a good water bottle or two in the bag just in case you need to use it for hydration, wipe up a spill, wash off a scrape from falling at the baseball game, or for yourself, because you were thinking of everyone else and forgot yours at home. Yeti is great for that!”

-Kristjana Hillberg, parent of 3

Luna Bars

“Protein bars for Mom are a must. These are mostly overlooked but keeping a hearty snack on hand for themselves is so important especially if they’re breastfeeding. Parents need all of the energy they can get and protein bars are great for a quick pick-me-up. I personally love Luna Bars.”

-Bianca Dottin, parent of 3

DreamBaby Stroller Fan

“I wanted a stroller fan for my daughter for those hot days, but didn’t want something with hard blades. This one has soft foam blades, and a flexible neck. Plus I could easily toss it in my Skip Hop diaper bag.”

-Dorian Smith-Garcia, parent of 1

Coterie Diapers

“I can’t recommend this sustainable diaper brand enough. It absorbs and lasts longer than other brands we've used in the past.”

-Edeana Mombrun, parent of 1

