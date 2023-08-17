Parents Reveal Their Favorite Kids’ Slip-on Sneakers (Even Their Preschoolers Can Put These On by Themselves!)

Getting out the door is much easier with these frustration-free shoes.

By Dorian Smith-Garcia
Published on August 17, 2023

At some point, the day finally comes when your little bundle of joy starts walking and talking, and soon, they’re an independent little human. One thing you’ll likely hear daily is, “No, I can do it by myself!” Usually, this includes things like carrying cups of milk that inevitably slosh onto the floor or trying to help you with a cooking task that’s impossibly too advanced (or dangerous) for them. 

But just as often, it’s said when it’s time to get dressed. While it’s usually faster when you dress them from head to toe, it’s important to encourage their independence. So, that two-minute getting dressed window turns into five or 10 minutes…and results in some very interesting outfit choices. And for shoes, this can be a fight if you’re trying to use traditional laced kicks. 

Thankfully, slip-on and velcro shoes—especially sneakers—tend to be the bulk of toddler and preschool shoe options from popular retailers like Target, Zappos, and Amazon. So, we asked real parents to share their top no-tie sneaker picks so you can get out the door a bit faster next time. 

Kizik Anaheim Sneakers

Kizik Kids' Anaheim

Kizik

“These genius Kizik slip-on sneakers have been a major time (and sanity) saver. My kid that used to take forever in the morning putting on her socks and shoes loves how she literally just steps into the shoes—no tugging or lacing required. And, they were super comfy straight out of the box which is often not the case with kids' shoes. I was so impressed by them, I even got myself an adult pair of their Vegas sneaker and have been wearing them every day since.”

-Esther Carlstone, Editorial Director, parent of 3

To buy: Kizik Anaheim Sneakers from $69; kizik.com

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Sneakers

Amazon Converse Unisex-Child Chuck Taylor All Star Street Ox Sneaker

Amazon

“It doesn’t get any classically cooler than a pair of Chuck Taylors. I rock mine all the time but when I saw that the toddler/little kid size came with elastic permanent ties, I was sold. My daughter can easily slip her feet in and out of them, they’re incredibly durable too. More importantly, when she inevitably gets the white outsoles dirty, all I need is a Magic Eraser to get rid of scuffs and dirt.” 

-Dorian Smith-Garcia, Commerce Writer, parent of 1

To buy: Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Sneakers from $40; amazon.com

Nike Kids Flex Runner 2 Sneakers

Amazon Nike Kids Flex Runner 2 (Big Kid) Shoes

Amazon

“I will buy these sneakers over and over until Nike stops making them. They're durable, as far kids' sneakers go—especially since the toe box has an extra bit of reinforcement. And I'm confident in the support they provide. Little kids will also appreciate that the Nike logo on the top makes them look like they're for robots or futuristic space travel.”

-Sabrina Rojas Weiss, Senior Commerce Editor, parent of 1

To buy: Nike Kids Flex Runner 2 Sneakers $40; amazon.com

Native Shoes Jefferson Slip-on Sneakers

Zappos Native Shoes Kids Jefferson Slip-on Sneakers (Toddler/Little Kid)

Amazon

“I was a preschool camp counselor for 7 years, when I learned just how necessary no-tie shoes are for busy toddlers—imagine tying 20 pairs of shoes after daily swim lessons! Thankfully, tese Native slip-ons were a popular pick among the preschoolers, and I love that they come in over a dozen colors so their personalities can shine. The perforations are great for breathability, too.”

-Phoebe Sklansky, Associate Commerce Editor

To buy: Native Shoes Jefferson Slip-On Sneakers $40; zappos.com

Cat & Jack Toddler Parker Sneakers

Target Cat & Jackâ¢ Toddler Parker Sneakers

Target

“As if I needed yet another reason to give Target all my money, I have to say these Cat & Jack velcro sneakers are probably some of the easiest go-tos for my daughter. They’re very easy for her to put on by herself and I feel like they’re practically indestructible. From school to the playground (and endless running in between), the soles have plenty of tread and the fabric is super durable.”

-Dorian Smith-Garcia, Commerce Writer, parent of 1 

To buy: Cat & Jack Toddler Parker Sneakers $10; target.com

Kane Revive Kids

KANE REVIVE KIDS

KANE

“These are my 3-year-old's favorite shoes. They're like a cooler version of Crocs that are safe for the water and dry off quickly. They also come with interchangeable laces on the back of the shoe for an added style flair. We seriously love them and I plan to buy them in green for his birthday! I wash them in the sink when they get dirty and they come out looking brand new.”

-Katrina Cossey, parent of 1

To buy: Kane Revive Kids $60; kanefootwear.com

Carter's Mia Casual Mary Jane Shoes

Amazon Simple Joys by Carter's Girls and Toddlers' Mia Casual Mary Jane Shoe

Amazon

“Yes, I know, technically speaking this isn’t a sneaker—but look at that sole. These shoes are so easy I repeatedly bought them from my daughter’s early toddler days well into the preschool years now. Along with being very easy to get in and out of, they’re a timeless style in denim which means it can go with so much, making it part of my daughter’s core footwear rotation.” 

-Dorian Smith-Garcia, Commerce Writer, parent of 1

To buy: Carter’s Mia Casual Mary Jane Shoes from $16; amazon.com

Jan & Jul Machine-Washable Knit Shoes

Amazon JAN & JUL Machine Washable Knit Shoes | Breathable Light-Weight Sneakers (Baby/Toddler/Little Kid)

Amazon

“Easy doesn’t even begin to describe how perfect these shoes are. If you need something that lets you get out the door in no time, these super flexible slip-on sneakers are a must-have. (Oh, and did I mention they're machine washable?) There are no straps to fight with and the very stretchy knit upper is super accommodating, so my daughter can easily wear these with socks. Plus, check out all the available colors and prints!”

-Dorian Smith-Garcia, Commerce Writer, parent of 1 

To buy: Jan & Jul Machine Washable Knit Shoes $29; amazon.com

