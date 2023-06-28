Parents' Most Loved (and Most Hated) TV Shows for Children

One thing I've learned in my eight-plus years as a parent is there's nothing more polarizing than the most loved and hated kids' TV shows.

My daughter is well past her Paw Patrol and The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse phases—yet the love still lingers. The Paw Patrol theme song is still part of our nightly bedtime medleys, and it's a full-on dance party whenever we hear that undeniably catchy "Hot Dog Dance" (an instant party for me, my husband, and my daughter).

That said, I've overheard playground debates over TV shows that parents despise so much, they're barred from the home television, no matter how much their child protests. One parent friend disliked the show Blippi so much that they told their kid that it was "broken" and no longer available—not even on their tablet. On the flip side, I know parents who proudly binge episodes of Bluey, sometimes with their kids and sometimes without.

This debate explains why the results of a recent survey by Little Sleepies, called “Parents Most Loved and Hated Children's TV Shows,” are so interesting. Little Sleepies surveyed 1,000 American parents with children under 5 years old, and their responses are prime for sparking new debates in your home—and the local playground.

Leading the pack for parents’ most loved TV shows? It's The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse with over 25% of parents agreeing they "don't mind watching." The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse debuted in 2006—which means loads of kids grew up yelling "Oh Toodles!" while being completely enamored by Mickey, Minnie, and the gang's adventures. Rounding out the top five shows parents "don't mind watching" are Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, Bluey, and Doc McStuffins.

And what children's TV show do parents hate the most? Sorry, Caillou, but over 13% of survey respondents aren't into the Canadian show that's a mix of animation, puppet segments, and live-action video. The Netflix series Trash Truck and the PBS Kids show Wild Kratts both tied in second place with 8.3% of parents admitting they don't want to watch—followed by Peppa Pig, Cocomelon, and PJ Masks.

As for the TV show parents believe is "most educational," the honor goes to the beloved Ms. Rachel and her YouTube series "Songs for Littles," which focuses on toddler and infant speech and language development through music, play, and skits.

“Every episode is carefully crafted. We use research-based techniques, milestones, and learning standards to inform our unique curriculum. We are always asking ourselves what will best help young children and their parents learn, bond, and thrive,” Ms. Rachel tells Parents. “I really appreciate that our commitment to excellence for littles is being recognized by parents.”



Coming in second for "most educational" is The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.

In addition to researching what parents do and don’t want to watch, the Little Sleepies survey also covered what kids like watching. The number one show among kids is Peppa Pig. This makes sense, as each episode is a short look into activities, emotions, and life events that Peppa experiences with her own nuclear family. Kids can relate to and see themselves in these scenarios. The obsessive Peppa Pig watching has even given some American children a legit British accent!

Other kid-approved favorites in the top five include The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Paw Patrol, Bluey, and Cocomelon.

For what it's worth, TV has always been a great connector, a bonding activity, and an important conversation starter. My husband and I have suffered through many hours of Bubble Guppies, Doc McStuffins, The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Paw Patrol, and more. We've had important conversations about health and safety because of plots from the aforementioned shows. TV has also enhanced my daughter's imagination and creative side. And I'll admit, my husband and I have had more than one debate over the legitimacy of the Paw Patrol and deep conversations about our favorite Bluey character.

The point is, no matter what children's TV shows you love (or hate), TV is a tradition that serves a greater purpose. Enjoy the TV shows, debate them, and binge them all while you can, because before you know it, your little kids are going to leave these shows behind. And admit it, you'll miss Ms. Rachel, Bluey, and even Caillou just a tad!