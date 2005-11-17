Writers' Guidelines

TO: Prospective Writers

FROM: The Editors of Parents and Parents.com

Parents Article Requirements

Thank you for your interest in Parents and Parents.com. We're always looking for new talent to add to our pool of writers. Before you send your query to us, please take the time to look at the guidelines below. They're designed to help you write an effective query letter in a form that's easy for us to read and respond to. Thank you again for your interest.

1. Before you query us, please take a close look at our magazine at the library or newsstand. This will give you a good idea of the different kinds of stories we publish, as well as their tempo and tone. In addition, please take the time to look at the masthead to make sure you are directing your query to the correct department.

2. When querying us, please send a one-page letter detailing the topic you'd like to address as well as your strategy for writing the story. Demonstrate that you are adept at doing research by mentioning the kinds of sources you intend to use. Keep in mind that all of our articles include expert advice and real-parent examples as well as study data. It's unnecessary to send a completed manuscript; a query letter will do.

3. We generally work only with writers who have some experience, so please make sure you list the publications you've written and include photocopied examples of your published work. Do not send originals, as we cannot guarantee their return.

4. We receive many submissions for essays; typically, we only publish those that come from experienced writers and essayists.

5. We're a national publication, so we're mainly interested in stories that will appeal to a wide variety of parents. For example, developmental service ideas for specific age groups are always welcome. In addition, we're always looking for compelling human-interest stories, so you may want to check your local newspaper for ideas. Keep in mind that we can't pursue stories that have appeared in competing national publications.

6. We don't publish any unsolicited fiction or poetry; any children's books we excerpt are acquired strictly through book publishers.

7. Because of the large volume of queries and manuscripts we receive, it generally takes about four to six weeks for us to reply, so please be patient.