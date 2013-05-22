Go for the Glory
Set up a friendly competition with this tossable tic-tac-toe. Perfect for a block party or an afternoon barbeque, the kids will love the life-size version of this childhood classic.
What You'll Need:
Painter's drop cloth
Scissors
Two colors of duct-tape
Muslin sachet bags
Sand (or other filling)
Make It: Cut a 20-inch square from a painter's drop cloth. Turn back the edges and press with an iron. Use duct tape to finish the edges and mark the squares. Sand-filled muslin sachet bags -- color-coded with duct-tape stripes -- mark each player's spot.
