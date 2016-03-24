Where Travel Bloggers Are Taking Their Kids On Vacation This Summer

Since I cover travel for Parents—and get paid to learn all about fun destinations for families (lucky, I know)—I'm often asked where I'm going on vacation. Truth is, we haven't settled our plans for summer yet although Canada—with a fantastic exchange rate this year—is a top contender. My daughter would also love to return to Williamsburg (we go there every few years and just love it) and Hawaii (she wants to live there, and I can't say I blame her). The Georgia Beaches—with their sea turtles—are also high on the list and so is Ireland (the euro exchange rate is good and flights from the East Coast aren't too pricey compared to other European destinations). While I'm still deciding, some family travel bloggers have their summer plans mapped out already. Check out their great ideas:

"We're taking a three-week road trip from Northern Virginia to Maine, then up to Halifax and Prince Edward Island. We're excited to make a return visit to Lake Placid on the way for kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding on Mirror Lake before digging up clams and picking blueberries up the coast of Maine. Taking in the sunrise from the top of Cadillac Mountain at Acadia National Park is a must too. We're also looking forward to a week exploring Niagara Falls and Toronto toward the end of the summer. The kids are going to love getting up close to the falls on board the Maid of the Mist." —Erin Gifford, KidVenturous.com

"Last year, we fell in love with the awe-inspiring beauty of Arches National Park on a quick stop over while driving my oldest to college. We were happily surprised to see how accessible parts of the park are, allowing my daughter with a wheelchair to experience more than expected. That inspired us to return for a longer stay this summer, and include the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone for an epic National Parks road trip. We are also planning a trip to San Diego; it's very handicap accessible, there's a lot to do, and the beaches and weather can't be beat." —Karin Sheets, specialneedstravelmom.com

"Summer for us is road trip season! We always do a road trip from San Francisco up to the Pacific Northwest to visit family, but we always try to do it a little differently. This year, we hope to call on Crater Lake National Park and see some of the amazing volcano flows of obsidian and other highlights of Newberry National Volcanic Monument, and if we have enough time, see more of the historic Oregon Trail sites and museums." —Shelly Rivoli, TravelswithBaby.com and FamilyTravel411.com

"My family will be in Washington D.C.. We will arrive just in time to celebrate Independence Day in our nation's capital. We are excited to visit the White House, Smithsonian, National Zoo and the monuments." —Allison Laypath, tipsforfamilytrips.com

"We're planning a trip to Orlando. We'll do the theme parks, of course, but we're also going to check out some of the other great things Orlando has to offer. At the top of our list is the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral, and we hope to hit a beach or two and explore some of the area's natural beauty as well." —Corinne McDermott, havebabywilltravel.com