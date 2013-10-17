Yesterday, an article on salon.com alerted me to something that I had never heard of before: The Choking Game. A 13-year-old boy accidently hung himself trying to get a high by making blood rush to his brain. What made the story even more frightening: The boy wasn't a trouble-maker. According to the article, which was written by his mom's best friend, he was a great kid who earlier that day shopped for school supplies at Target and was finishing up a summer homework packet.