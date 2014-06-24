AAP Recommends Reading Aloud to Kids Every Day, Starting at Birth

The American Academy of Pediatrics encourages doctors to tell parents to read aloud to their children every day, beginning right after they're born.

The American Academy of Pediatrics' official stand on early literacy advocates reading aloud to children every day, beginning from birth. The policy, which was released in June 2014, urges pediatricians and policymakers to ensure that books are available to all families, particularly those with low income.

The group represents tens of thousands of doctors across the country, and it has asked that its members become powerful advocates for reading aloud, and to talk with parents about its benefits every time a baby has an office visit.

The AAP also has long-standing policies that recommend breastfeeding and immunizations. Instituting a literacy policy shows an increased recognition that an important part of brain development occurs within a child's first three years of life, and that reading to children enhances vocabulary and other important communication skills.

The AAP recommends restricting screen time for kids younger than 2 in favor of interactive play, and reading books can certainly be a part of that. Speaking to the Huffington Post, Pamela High, M.D., the lead author on the AAP early literacy policy, recommends that parents focus on the 5 Rs of early education: read together, rhyme and play with words, set consistent routines, reward with praise, and develop a strong relationship.