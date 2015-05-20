Red Nose Day Is Almost Here!

Over the past few weeks, you may have noticed a lot of ads featuring celebrities wearing goofy red noses. (That's some of our staff modeling them above!) If you're like me, the promos caught your attention and left you wondering what this Red Nose Day was all about. Here's everything you need to know:

Tomorrow night (Thursday, May 21), starting at 8 pm EST, NBC is airing a live three-hour telethon to raise money for a variety of charities that help kids living in poverty. (The Children's Health Fund is a staff favorite here at Parents, but proceeds will benefit plenty of other wonderful organizations such as Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Feeding America, and United Way.) The program will feature plenty of comedy, videos produced by Funny or Die, musical performances, and dozens of Hollywood's big stars, so you can actually feel good about chilling on the couch while watching TV. This is the first Red Nose event here in the US, but it has become a popular tradition in the UK. (To date, they've raised over $1 billion over the past 30 years!)

Sounds like fun, right? Aside from watching Red Nose Day tomorrow, there are some other ways you can get involved. Red noses are being sold for just $1 at Walgreens and Duane Reade stores around the country, so pick up a few and snap a selfie with your family or coworkers. You can also set up an online fundraising page or host a bake sale with your kids and donate whatever you earn to the cause. And if you're able to contribute, even a small donation can make a difference. For more ideas on how to participate, check out RedNoseDay.org.

Here's a sneak peek at some of the many faces you can expect to see during tomorrow's program: