Sibling Love: Why You Should Celebrate National Siblings Day

April 10 is National Siblings Day—an unofficial holiday that seeks to celebrate brothers and sisters everywhere.

National Siblings Day was created by Claudia Evart, who lost her two siblings early in life (her late sister, Lisette, has a birthday of April 10). She also founded the Siblings Day Foundation in 1997. The goal is spreading recognition about the importance of siblings—and hopefully gaining the same notoriety held by Mother's Day and Father's Day.

While National Siblings Day is not an official federal holiday, the Siblings Day Foundation has petitioned to make it nationally recognized. They have a solid argument working for them: more than 80% of people across America have siblings, and these familial bonds shape people’s lives in innumerable ways.

Keep reading to learn more about the importance of siblings, with ways to show some sibling love to your brothers and sisters.

Why You Should Celebrate National Siblings Day

Despite many years of fighting and bickering, siblings usually change our lives for the better. Here are a few benefits of siblings.

Greater emotional support. Siblings act as close friends, lifelong confidents, and skilled advice-givers. They’ve seen you through every stage of life—from childhood to adolescence to adulthood —so they might understand you better than anyone else.

Advanced social development. Thanks to childhood experience, those with siblings may have a better grasp of social skills, problem solving, compromising, and more. The oldest child in particular may get solid lessons on responsibility, while the youngest learns how to be open-minded. Middle children are adept at keeping the peace.

Improved mental health. A 2010 study from Brigham Young University, published in the Journal of Family Psychology, found that those with sisters tend to feel less lonely, fearful, self-conscious, unloved, or guilty during adolescence. What’s more, having any sibling is shown to promote charitable attitudes.

Improved physical health. Having siblings can make you physically healthier as well. One 2018 study found a correlation between childhood obesity and lack of siblings—perhaps partly because siblings encourage you to stay active while playing.

Better grown-up relationships. According to a study done at Ohio State University, an unexpected advantage of siblings is a decreased likelihood of getting divorced as a grownup. Have more than one sibling? Your chances of divorce will fall even lower—with each sibling up to seven, the study found that the probability of divorce fell by two percent. Donna Bobbitt-Zeher, a co-author of the study, speculates that "growing up with siblings provides opportunities to develop those kinds of skills, like conflict negotiation, that helps us form and sustain meaningful relationships into adulthood."

How to Show Sibling Love

National Siblings Day is about celebrating relationships between siblings and reminding everyone not to take them for granted. After all, nobody else shares the same memories and understands your lifelong quirks!

Find a way to show your sibling some love on April 10—even if you aren't close to your brother or sister—with these simple ideas.