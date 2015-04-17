Five Women Who Run for MORE than the Exercise

We're impressed with every woman who sweats out those miles, but we're especially inspired by the stories of the following four moms (and one mom-to-be!), who will be participating in the race this weekend:

Kimberly, 31, has participated in numerous running events, but this will be her first-ever women's only event. In 2013, Kimberly gave birth to her daughter, Amelia, and shortly after she noticed something was not quite right. She was soon diagnosed with postpartum depression, which marked the beginning of a yearlong battle. Eventually, she made her way back to running and this often became her only "me" time. "When I heard about this race I knew I had to do it, for me. Most minutes of most days I do for others," she said. "While running cannot cure my illness it can bring me comfort." Kimberly also blogs about her experiences here.