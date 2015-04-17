Five Women Who Run for MORE than the Exercise
This Sunday marks the 12th annual MORE/Fitness/Shape Women's Half-Marathon in Central Park. The event will be hosted by TODAY News anchor Natalie Morales and Weekend TODAY Co-host Erica Hill. The 13.1 miles are all about proving, once again, that #WomenRunTheWorld.
We're impressed with every woman who sweats out those miles, but we're especially inspired by the stories of the following four moms (and one mom-to-be!), who will be participating in the race this weekend:
Kimberly, 31, has participated in numerous running events, but this will be her first-ever women's only event. In 2013, Kimberly gave birth to her daughter, Amelia, and shortly after she noticed something was not quite right. She was soon diagnosed with postpartum depression, which marked the beginning of a yearlong battle. Eventually, she made her way back to running and this often became her only "me" time. "When I heard about this race I knew I had to do it, for me. Most minutes of most days I do for others," she said. "While running cannot cure my illness it can bring me comfort." Kimberly also blogs about her experiences here.
Caitlin St John is an Editorial Assistant for Parents.com who splits her time between New York City and her hometown on Long Island. She's a self-proclaimed foodie who loves dancing and anything to do with her baby nephew. Follow her on Twitter: @CAITYstjohn
Images courtesy of each participant
Comments