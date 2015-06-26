4 Reasons Your Family Should Tune In To the FIFA Women's World Cup

Image zoom

In case you haven't heard, it's the FIFA Women's World Cup, and today, the U.S. women's soccer team will face England in the semi-finals.

In case you also haven't heard, the ratings of this year's Women's World Cup have been high. By the July 7 final, there is expected to be a total global audience of 1 billion viewers. Go ladies!

But truth is, not everyone thinks a women's soccer match is worth tuning into. It's hard to forget the words of Andy Benoit—a contributor at Sports Illustrated—who in 2015 said women's soccer and "women's sports in general [are] not worth watching." Shortly after, Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers took down Benoit for his comments in a revival of their former SNL segment "Really!?! With Seth and Amy" on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The duo offered some valid reasons why women's soccer is, of course, just as important as men's soccer.

So aside from the fact the game will undoubtedly be entertaining, here are four more reasons you should cuddle up on the couch with your family and cheer on the good ole US of A:

1. Model behavior. According to Forbes, soccer is the second most popular youth sport in America. (Basketball is the first.) If your child is one of the 25 million kids lacing up her cleats each week, take advantage of this opportunity to inspire her. Even if your kid isn't on a team, watching elite players will show her the value of sticking with the sport and setting GOOAAAAALLLLLS!

2. Show your pride. There's something unique about watching these international athletic showdowns. I'm not an unpatriotic person, but I'm also not waving my American flag from the window each day. Yet, when the Olympics or the World Cup roll around, it's amazing to see the fight, determination, and talent in the athletes battling for our country to take home the title. Our teams are representations of our values. As is the American Dream, we believe in hard work, dedication, and following your passion. Your kids will notice that in the players on the field.

3. Teach them teamwork. Nothing great in life is accomplished alone. They say "it takes a village to raise a child." When we tune in to awards shows, winners rush to spit out the names of everyone who helped them earn that statue. In soccer, your kids will witness collaboration in action.

4. Inspire your daughter. Sadly, there are other people who share Benoit's sentiments: That, somehow, women's sports are less worthy, entertaining, or competitive than men's. Show your daughter (and your son) that women are worth watching. The women of this World Cup team are strong, fit, and at the top of their game. I think that's worth the screen time.

This story was originally published in 2015.