5 Reasons Why Your Family Needs More Vacations

First time my daughter tried a mussel: San Diego, 2006. First time she swam underwater: Orlando, 2009. First time on a zipline: Williamsburg, 2013. First time she told me that she's scared to grow up: Raleigh, 2015. All of these "firsts" happened on one of our family vacations, but they could easily have taken place while we were at home in Pennsylvania. After all, I buy mussels at the supermarket, my mom has a pool, we have a couple places to zipline nearby, and almost everyday I ask her if there's anything she wants to talk about. So why do a disproportionate number of firsts happen the two weeks of the year that we get away from home? A new report from Project: Time Off helps explain my experience and gets at the heart of why vacations are vital for families. The group announced that Americans on average take four fewer vacation days now than they did 15 years ago—and revealed the results of its survey of 8- to 14-year-olds: