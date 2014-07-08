3 Reasons Why I Love Kourtney Kardashian as a Mom

Unless you've been avoiding TV, radio, and magazines the past few years, I'm sure you know the Kardashians get a ton of bad press. After all, they are constantly in the spotlight and are bound to make choices that not everyone likes. I don't agree with everything they do, but I can appreciate that they are a tight-knit family that really cares about one another.

When the press leaked that the oldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney, was pregnant with her third child in 2014, people had some downright mean things to say. Many people criticized her for not being married and others claimed she got pregnant only to bring more attention to the Kardashian name. Reign is now 4-years-old and Kourtney and her ex, Scott Disick, are navigating co-parenting one day at a time. The judgment keeps on coming—commenters say Reign's hair is too long, she shouldn't pose nude since she is a mom, she also shouldn't wear a bikini, apparently.

Yikes! I may be in the minority, but I think Kourtney is a great mom who is doing the best that she can. Her children are loved and appreciated. Here are three reasons why I love Kourtney Kardashian as a parent:

1. She works hard to balance her career and her kids. Kourtney may be a successful clothing designer, editorial director, executive producer, business manager, and reality TV star, but she cherishes her role as Mom the most. Kourtney doesn't have a nanny when she's not working and works hard to master co-parenting with her ex, Scott Disick —"While at times things aren’t perfect and we don’t have all the answers, we came to realize that we’re playing on the same team, and we’ll always have our friendship and love for one another," Kourtney has written on her lifestyle site, Poosh. A self-proclaimed attachment parent, Kourtney was a proud co-sleeper with both Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, but decided it was best for Reign, 4, to sleep in his own room. She did share a bed in there for the first three months. She breastfed Mason for 14 months and made baby food for all three children. When she is with her little ones, she doesn't have a set schedule and tries to make the most of the time she has. Ultimately, her kids' needs come before work, Kardashian has said.

2. She embraced her post-baby body. After giving birth to Mason, Kourtney lined up a photoshoot with Life and Style but realized that her body hadn't bounced back the way she would have liked. She tried to become a gym rat for a week but ultimately realized that her body was not going to be quite the same in time for the shoot (even though it was still amazing!). When pregnant with Penelope, Kourtney eased up on her workout routine and even gave into some In-N-Out Burger cravings. Now as a mom of three, Kourtney is a fan of the Keto diet.

3. She's not afraid to enlist help. Celebrities are real people, too, and it's nice to know that they can't do it all on their own either. When Mason was a baby and Kourtney was a new mom, she went shopping and couldn't open his stroller. One woman volunteered to help open the stroller, and Kourtney happily took her up on her offer. When Kourtney discovered she was holding onto too many of her kids' old toys and was having a difficult time parting with them, she enlisted her family to help her sell them in a charity yard sale. She also relies on her family to help out with watching the kids. Lucky for Kourtney, she has a lot of people willing to lend a hand.

It's been fun watching Kourtney embrace motherhood throughout the many seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashian. While no parent is perfect, she is a strong role model for parents who are navigating divorce or separation after kids and figuring out how to co-parent. She stands up for her kids and her family values, and that alone makes her a great mom.