10 Things You Should Never Say to Your Kids

By The Parents Perspective February 21, 2014
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement

By Michelle Crouch from Parents Magazine

Illustration by Jenny Bowers

You probably wouldn't use old-school phrases like "Wait until your father gets home" or "I wish you were more like your sister" with your kids. But there are lots of less obvious ones that you should avoid, for their sake and yours. Here are some everyday phrases may actually do more harm than good.

To find out why these sayings can be damaging, check out the complete article from our April 2014 issue.

    • By The Parents Perspective
    © Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com