Parents Perspective

Can We Stop Saying Babies Are Flirting With People?

I used to make jokes about my own toddler flirting with kids her age. That was until I realized just how damaging that can be—even though I meant it in a playful way.
Stop Calling My Daughter Sweet

The word 'sweet' may be considered a compliment, but it actually has the power to hold girls back. Here's why calling my 4-year-old daughter that is off limits.
Yes, My Son Is Getting the HPV Vaccine—Here's Why

Christine Coppa's son will have more than his reflexes, ears, and eyes checked at his annual check-up—he will also be getting his HPV vaccine. 
I Always Say 'Yes' When My Daughter Asks to Be Picked Up—Here's Why

My daughter is almost too big for that—which is why I hold her as tightly as I can right now. 
Hilary Duff Doesn't Feel Guilty About 'Me Time' (And You Shouldn't Either!)

The Younger star opens up about why she's no longer trying to be a "perfect" mom.
Why I Don't Want My Kid Playing Fortnite

My daughter and her friends battle royale daily, but in the wake of the mass shootings in this country, I'm rethinking what we consider entertainment.
Why Moms Should Say No More, and How to Actually Do It

It's important to say yes to opportunities that can bring you joy, but it's also necessary to know how to say no when you need a break. Here's your guilt-free guide. 
Having a Baby Made Me Realize 'Having It All' Is LOL

Bestselling author and mother Taylor Jenkins Reid challenges this unattainable goal and discusses how she realized, after the birth of her daughter, that having good help is even more important.
5 Things Moms of Olympians Can Teach Us About Raising Athletes (and Parenting in General)

Why the GOP's Tax Plan Is Bad News for Anyone Who Plans to Adopt

How to Make Driving More Fun (Really)

Would You Let Delivery People Into Your House When You're Not Home?

Vanessa Lachey's 'DWTS' Performance Honored Her Son Phoenix's Emergency Arrival

The mom of three shared the emotional story of her son's premature birth.

4 Things Grandparents Want You to Know About Having Their Grandchild

Blogger's Confession About Why 'Motherhood Sucks' Is All Too Real

Blogger Gets Real About What It Actually Takes to Be a 'Good Mom'

5 Things I Learned From Taking a Baby Swim Class With Michael Phelps

The White Supremacist Rally in Charlottesville Is a Wakeup Call for Parents

Why Busy Parents Shouldn’t Feel Guilty

Angelina Jolie Doesn't Cry in Front of Her Kids. I Think That's a Big Mistake.

These Target Lisa Frank PJs Will Make Your Kids Totally Jealous

Money Can't Buy You Happiness...Or Can It?

Mom Shares Embarrassing Account of Farting in Yoga Class and We Love Her For It

Why You Should Slow Down This Summer

Bedwetting: 4 Truths Every Parent Must Know

'The Big Life' Author Ann Shoket On Why Ambition Isn't a Dirty Word for Moms

10 Ways to Celebrate the Summer Solstice with Your Kids

Why I'll Still Take My Children to Concerts

5 Things That Parents Can Learn From The Happiest Kids in the World

Best Idea Ever: Let’s Celebrate Mother’s Day Monthly!

How You Can Make a Positive Difference in a Girl’s Life Right Now

How a Sandy Hook Mother Came to Forgive Her Child's Shooter

One Mom's Secret to Getting More Done (and Having Fewer Regrets!)

Father-Daughter Dances Are Seriously BS

Google Just Introduced Family Link to Help Manage Your Kids' Digital Lives

Girl Power! Chelsea Clinton Shares Her Favorite Kids' Books With Strong Female Characters

Beloved Children's Book Author Amy Krouse Rosenthal Reveals Heartbreaking Cancer Diagnosis

Why You Shouldn’t Obsess About Milestones

