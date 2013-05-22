Stately Symbol

Ignite the holiday spirit in your guests from the moment they arrive. This themed wreath will be great to reuse every year.
May 22, 2013
Credit: David Roth

What You'll Need:

  • 2 ¼-yards of 54-inch wide red and white tulle
  • 12-inch wire wreath form
  • Blue star garland
  • Marker
  • Scissors

Make It: Cut 35 strips each of red and white tulle that measure about 6x15 inches. (We started with a 2 ¼-yard piece of 54-inch-wide tulle in each color.) Alternating colors every five lengths, knot the tulle strips around a 12-inch wire wreath form. Line up the knots so that they're even, then fluff the ends. Curl an 8-foot length of blue star garland by winding it around a marker. Tie the garland in two circles to the middle of the wreath with small pieces of tulle.

