Stately Symbol

Make It: Cut 35 strips each of red and white tulle that measure about 6x15 inches. (We started with a 2 ¼-yard piece of 54-inch-wide tulle in each color.) Alternating colors every five lengths, knot the tulle strips around a 12-inch wire wreath form. Line up the knots so that they're even, then fluff the ends. Curl an 8-foot length of blue star garland by winding it around a marker. Tie the garland in two circles to the middle of the wreath with small pieces of tulle.