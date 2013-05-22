Flowery Flags

For a more feminine touch to celebrate our country's forefathers, craft these red, white, and 'bloom' barrettes.
May 22, 2013
Credit: Heather Weston

What You'll Need:

  • 3 coffee filters
  • Red and blue paint
  • Paintbrush
  • Chenille stem
  • Bobby pin or rubber band

Make It: Paint the inside of a filter red and another blue. You only have to coat the ruffled edges of the filter. Let dry. Stack 3 filters and puncture the center with a chenille stem. Wind 1" of the chenille stem in a knot in the inside of flower. Bunch filters in back and wrap 2" of stem around them tightly to secure. Fluff the coffee-filter layers to form a flower and attach it to a bobby pin or a rubber band using the chenille stem.

