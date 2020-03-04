Parents Magazine

Parents magazine helps moms and dads navigate every aspect of parenthood from pregnancy through the school years. We get to the heart of the latest news and recommendations on kids' health, safety, nutrition, behavior, and more to give parents the tools to raise healthy and happy children.

Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi Loves Cooking with Her Daughter, But Parenting a Big Kid Is Bittersweet: 'She's Not Going to Cuddle Me Forever'

It’s not Top Chef or her new series, Taste the Nation. Ten-year-old daughter Krishna is at the heart of Padma Lakshmi’s life. Here, she shares what they cook together, how she stocks their pantry, and what's on the horizon for her family.
Supernanny Jo Frost Shares Her Top Work-from-Home Advice for Parents During the Pandemic

As remote and hybrid learning schedules become the new norm, Jo Frost is coming to the rescue with smart rules to help working parents balance school days and the workweek.
I'm a Mom and New Mexico's Teacher of the Year: Here's How I'm Helping the Whole Country Learn Remotely

As New Mexico’s Teacher of the Year, I help revamp remote learning, strategize how to safely reopen schools, and work to make education fair for everyone—all while taking care of my own kids.
15 Fun Social-Distanced Halloween Activities for a Sweet and Safe Celebration

Help your kids get their candy on while still social distancing with these indoor and outdoor Halloween activities, decorations, games, and craft how-tos.
21 Apple Recipes for Fall the Whole Family Will Love

The thought of apples can bring to mind a healthy raw snack, but you'll be shocked by how you can incorporate this super fruit into breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert. With plenty of antioxidants, flavonoids, and dietary fiber, you can't go wrong with any of our favorite apple recipes listed here.  
4 Cute Halloween Face Mask Crafts for Kids

Let kids make their own spooky or silly Halloween costume face mask this year with these easy how-to instructions for a cat, butterfly, monster, and beard face mask.
8 Best Convertible Car Seats 2020

All these smart convertible car seats start as rear-facing, then turn forward when your baby is bigger so they work from birth to about age 10. Hooray for gear that lasts!
7 Super-Tasty Twists on PB&J Your Kid Will Love

Amp up everyone's favorite PB&J sandwich with these recipes for peanut butter and jelly french toast, candy cups, pizza, and more.
20 Best Drugstore Makeup and Skincare Picks of 2021

A great beauty product at an awesome price is our love language, so we asked a team of mom experts to pinpoint the 20 best drugstore finds. Straight from the aisles, here are the winners.
32 Cute Kids and Their Pets

Considering a family pet? These real kids dishing on their favorite furry (and feathery) best friends just may convince you to go for it.
8 Must-Have Cold Products for Babies

On average, you can expect your child to have eight to ten colds in her first two years. She’s going to need all this stuff.
9 Best Baby Floor Seats

Sometimes you must do something other than hold your baby. That’s when you’ll be happy to have one of these baby seats perfect for lounging, sitting or playing.
16 Tech Finds That Will Change Your Family’s Life

18 Fast, Fun Breakfasts Kids Will Love

4 Ways to Grow a Healthy Gut

How I Taught My Black Son About Racism

3 Quick and Easy Instant Pot Recipes

20 Books That Encourage Empathy

6 Gross (but Common!) Conditions Parents Don't Talk About

5-Minute Breakfast Recipes

Why Moms Should Say No More, and How to Actually Do It

It's important to say yes to opportunities that can bring you joy, but it's also necessary to know how to say no when you need a break. Here's your guilt-free guide. 

Can We Stop Saying Babies Are Flirting With People?

Stop Calling My Daughter Sweet

Teenage Rebellion Isn't What it Used to Be — Here's How to Deal

The Dangers Of Radon In Family Homes

You Can Now Get Daily Parenting Tips From Parents.com on Your Alexa

Yes, My Son Is Getting the HPV Vaccine—Here's Why

I Always Say 'Yes' When My Daughter Asks to Be Picked Up—Here's Why

Is It Safe for Pregnant Women and Breastfeeding Moms to Fast During Ramadan?

Jenna Fischer on Why She Needs Her Mom Squad for Both Parenting Advice and Ladies Night

Celebs Like Kristen Bell Lead #MyYoungerSelf Campaign to Call Out Mental Health Struggles in Children

Hilary Duff Doesn't Feel Guilty About 'Me Time' (And You Shouldn't Either!)

Why I Don't Want My Kid Playing Fortnite

Why the GOP's Tax Plan Is Bad News for Anyone Who Plans to Adopt

How to Make Driving More Fun (Really)

Would You Let Delivery People Into Your House When You're Not Home?

You Won't Believe Why This Reality Star Got Mom Shamed

Vanessa Lachey's 'DWTS' Performance Honored Her Son Phoenix's Emergency Arrival

Savannah Guthrie On Writing—and Sharing—Stories

3 Things to Remember About Listening to Your Kids

Las Vegas Victims Included Several Teachers and School Staffers

When Tragedy Happens While You Sleep: The Las Vegas Shooting

Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder Apologize for Birth Control Controversy

3 Things to Do NOW to Protect Your Family From the Equifax Data Breach

How Unexpectedly Losing My Father Made Me Want to Have Kids Even More

Fire Safety: An Alarming Anecdote

