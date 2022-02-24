We Dish With Amara La Negra As She Counts Down To The Birth Of Her Twins

It may seem like success happened overnight for VH1's Love and Hip Hop: Miami star, Amara La Negra, but stardom for this 31-year-old Afro-Dominicana was years in the making before entering back on the scene in 2018. In fact, Amara's been making moves for so long that she was likely a big part of your childhood memories⁠—her first role was as a regular cast member on the legendary, Sábado Gigante. While the variety show that so many of us grew up with blasting on our TV sets was known for its vibrancy, music, and humor, behind the scenes this is where Amara experienced some of her first encounters with colorism.

But this never stopped Amara from pursuing her dreams. Instead she's taken her love and orgullo for her Afro-Latinx heritage and made it her mission to advocate for dark-skinned Latinas everywhere. We saw this with our very own eyes when the singer, actor, author, and TV personality shut down a fellow Love & Hip Hop: Miami cast member who challenged her on what it meant to be Afro–Latina. Amara has let the world know in no uncertain terms that si, somos aqui, and we're not going anywhere. And now she's inspiring future generations to also embrace their roots proudly with her new book, Amarita's Way, releasing in March!

While that is surely something to celebrate, it's her journey into parenthood that we were most excited to chat with her about! Feeling like she's about to pop, Amara took some time out of her hectic schedule to talk to us about her hopes and dreams for her twin baby girls, how she'll impart her own mother's wisdom on them, and her decision to become a single mom.

PL: Congratulations on the upcoming birth of your twin girls! How are you feeling these days?

Amara La Negra: I am about to pop! It's almost that time and I'm excited, I'm anxious, and I don't know what to expect! I've heard so many stories from other mothers that have tried to give me advice, but the truth of the matter is that you'll never know until you go through the experience yourself. So, my uterus is killing me but I know that in the long run when I hold my babies I'm just going to be so happy and excited!

PL: We're sure! What do you think life will look like for you after having your girls?

Amara: You know, I am bringing life into this world and I'm transforming from a woman to a mother. This is the next stage in life and I think I'm going to be very busy. I also believe that—I can really feel it—my girls are bringing this lion out of me! I feel like I need to nurture and protect. That feeling is very new to me and it's so real. I feel like that's really going to push me to do all the things I was ever afraid of doing, all the things I questioned myself about so many times. I think that now I will be willing to take those risks.

PL: That is such a real and beautiful feeling, Amara. Speaking of doing things we're afraid of doing, you recently decided to raise your twins as a single mother. Can you tell us about that decision?

Amara: This is going to be the first time I am going to be completely honest. I think there was a part of me that was a little bit embarrassed to say that I am a single mother, not necessarily by choice. People can be very judgmental once you are in the public eye, and I just wasn't ready to speak that truth. I won't necessarily say that I am at this moment, either, but I will say that it wasn't something that I wanted, you know? My dream [growing up] as an only child was always to have a big family, to get married, and have a beautiful home and picnics on Sundays…and it didn't turn out that way. I thought that I had chosen the right partner to make that happen but it wasn't like that. So, I don't have another option. I'm a mother, my children are within me and I have to take that responsibility, and be that mother figure/father figure for my girls.

PL: Wow, thank you for your honesty. What are you most excited about as you move into this new phase in your life?

Amara: I am excited about seeing the woman I am going to become because of my girls. Yes, I am curious to see how I am going to evolve from the woman that I am now into that mother, into that business woman, and into that daughter. My mom and I have a very strong connection and I'm so grateful for that, but I think that our bond will become even tighter now. It's literally going to be a house with just four women! I'm also curious and excited to give them part of me—the Afro-Latina part of me. I have been able to inspire so many people with my experience, with my words, and with who I am as a person, and not just Afro-Latinos, but women overall, right? So to be able to do that for my girls and see them speak with power, with confidence and say "I did that." That's amazing.

PL: You mention your relationship with your mom – are there some lessons she taught you that you want to make sure you pass down to your twin girls?

Amara: "Mas hace el que quiere que el que puede". If you want it bad enough, you're going to figure out a way to make it happen. Have it in the back of your mind consistently that you're capable of getting it anything you want. It's just about how bad do you want it. That's something that's been very important in my life, and throughout my career.

Also, my children will be Black. My mother always told me that because of the color of my skin, I had to work twice as hard, and that is the reality of the world we live in. That's something I talk about all the time. I don't think that parents and people from other races understand that when you are Black, whether you're African American, or Haitian, or Jamaican, from whatever part of the world you may be, just to be melanated, you have to raise your children differently. And differently means you have to have certain conversations with them that other parents might not have to have with their kids. Right? And so I will have to sit down with my girls and explain to them "somos negros, somos latinos, and sometimes these things happen."

PL: Before we say goodbye, can you tell us about your plan to raise mini activists?

Amara: Most definitely! Everything that I know, I want to teach my girls, and everything they learn that I don't know, I want them to teach me. I want to teach them about activism, how to be fearless and to speak up. I'm going to tell let them know that it's not going to be easy and that they may get judged by people. But if you really believe in something, you have to stand up for it. Especially if you're fighting for your community and for your people. I want to teach them about their history and their ancestors... and to have so much confidence from a very early age so that they'll be able to stand up for themselves and be fearless about it.