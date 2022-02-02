TV Host Lilliana Vazquez Shares Her Top 8 Postpartum Style Tips

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Fashion is all about self-expression for the Mexican and Puerto Rican mom and TV host. Find out how she keeps it chic as a new mamá.

If you think fashion and burp cloths don't mix, think again. Style expert Lilliana Vazquez is proof that you don't have to give up your favorite looks when a baby arrives. "It took me six years to get pregnant with my son, Santiago, now 7 months, so my postpartum body gave me joy," she says. "It's all about wearing clothes that make you feel confident." Here, she shares some of her tips for feeling glam post-baby.

1. Pamper Your Skin

"Once that pregnancy glow fades, your skin can look dull. My secret weapon? Ilia's Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40. It's a three-in-one (SPF, skin care, and makeup) with the power to cover up imperfections, dark circles, and hyperpigmentation thanks to key ingredients like a blend of hyaluronic acids."

2. Say Yes to a Faja

"I know, it's a four-letter word, but it doesn't have to be. Unlike Abuelita's faja, modern-day girdles are more about healing. Wearing one helped me recover after my C-section and corrected my posture in everyday activities like walking up stairs."

3. Wear One Hue

"For an effortless look, pick your favorite color and don it head to toe. I like coral, red, and burgundy. Varying the textures gives you permission to not have to match exactly."

4. Rock Faux Leather

"Something about it makes me feel edgy—an adjective that doesn't usually go with postpartum! I love leather joggers because of the easy fit (like sweatpants but better). Pair them with a vintage T-shirt for a mom makeover."

5. Add Some Structure

"You may think that loose and flowy are your only options during and after pregnancy, but that rule is so outdated. A little structure—think tailored blazers and high-waisted trousers—can feel intentional and powerful."

6. Remember the Third Layer

"Whether it's a cardigan or moto jacket, the third layer is the one piece that can finish off any look. Plus, it'll cover up shoulder drool stains!"

7. Don't Forget the Jewelry

"I wore lots of chunky statement pieces during pregnancy to balance out my belly. Now, even if I'm wearing a T-shirt and jeans, a statement piece always completes the look."

8. Sneak in Some Sneakers

"Whether I did it for five minutes or 5 miles, walking really helped me recover from my birth experience. Find yourself supportive sneakers, like a classic pair of Nikes, that look as good during your walks as they do with all your nonworkout clothes."

Lilliana's Must-haves

Ilia’s Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Credit: Courtesy of Ilia

Bumpsuit Support Waist Trainer Credit: Courtesy of Bumpsuit

Nike Free Metcon 4 Credit: Courtesy of Nike