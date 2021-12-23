When it comes to Latinx holiday songs, there's no truer earworm than the old Spanish classic "Mi Burrito Sabanero." Originally titled "El Burrito de Belén" or "The Little Donkey," the tune has been a regular fixture in Latinx households since the late 1970s—from the most popular rendition by La Rondallita to the Miami-centric remix by DJ Laz in the 1990s. But it's the popular Christmas tune's parody, "Voy Camino Pa' La Casa" by Cuban comedian Jenny Lorenzo that we have on repeat this season. In the funny lady's family-friendly version, we're all whisked away to those childhood fiestas when saying goodbye meant you'd be stuck for at least another two hours.

In this rib-tickling rendition, Lorenzo, also a host for What's Up Disney+, plays the role of the mom at the Nochebuena party who claims she's just getting her purse and ready to go (lies!), as well as, Michi, the little girl who's fed up with all of the adulting and just wants to go home. You'll also spot David Gallegos as the dad drinking cafecito and singing the original "Mi Burrito Sabanero" during living room karaoke. It's a familiar setup for anyone who grew up in a Latinx household—except now we're the grown ups wishing our children would just let us have a bit of fun for five more minutes. Lorenzo also gives our kids a little gift in her catchy lyrics—the power to speak up through Michi's example, "No me bese ni abraza, voy camino pa' la casa!" / "No need for hugs or kisses, I'm headed home!"