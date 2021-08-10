6 Superstar Latinx Teachers Making Waves in Their Communities

Evonne Medrano

Summit Lakes Middle School Lee's Summit, Missouri

Medrano, a Mexican American mom of three, grew up in a close-knit Latinx community in East Los Angeles, but after moving to the Midwest as an adult, she often found that she was the only person of color around. "When my daughter came home from kindergarten one day, overjoyed that she'd met another Latina girl at school, I knew I had to do something to create more awareness of other cultures." So she modified her fourth-grade lessons to be more inclusive, teaching kids about Indigenous history, women's rights, and the experiences of other marginalized groups. Medrano didn't stop there: She went as far as confronting administrators about implementing school-wide curriculum changes. "I decided to be unapologetically authentic and fearless in my approach," says Medrano, who was recently promoted to assistant principal in her district. "And it worked. Once everyone saw how engaged my students were, they got on board."