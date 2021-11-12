Parents Latina's Best Toys of 2021

By Rebecca Rakowitz November 12, 2021
Parents Latina.

We picked the best gifts for under the tree so that Papá Noel can relax a little this season.

Bilingual Bubbles

Credit: Courtesy of Fat Brain Toys
The poppable silicone buttons on Dimpl Digits are made for sensory engagement. Touch and feel the numbered dots and their corresponding words in Spanish on one side, then flip it over for English. Ages 2+.

Capicú Cool

Credit: Courtesy of Skip Hop
It's never too early to teach Abuelo's favorite pastime! Zoo Crew Dominoes feature colorful animals and are oversize so little hands can match and count with ease. Switch between beginner and advanced versions so all kiddos can join in. Ages 3+.

Collectible Ken

Credit: Courtesy of Mattel
With his dapper sombrero, embroidered serape shirt, and sugar-skull belt—designed by Mexican American artist Javier Meabe—the Barbie 2021 Día de Muertos Ken Doll is sure to make an entrance at family fiestas. Ages 6+.

Tutti-Frutti Friend

Credit: Courtesy of Learning Resources
The Big Feelings Pineapple helps children put a name to emotions and expressions. It comes with 26 pieces and a feelings guide for making endless faces. Ages 3 to 7.

Tune Time

Credit: Courtesy of Baby Einstein
With a turntable, keyboard, and tons of melodies and phrases in English, español, and other languages, Baby Einstein's Musical Mix 'N Roll 4-in-1 Activity Walker Center keeps tiny tots entertained. Ages 6 months+.

Tortilla-y Cute

Credit: Courtesy of Squishmallows
Squishmallows fans will love Bernardo the Burrito, a 12-inch plush pal with a shimmery faux-foil wrapper. All ages.

Go for the Goooal

Credit: Courtesy of Crazy Aarons
This Just for Kicks tabletop game will appeal to fútbol fans and fidgeters alike. Stretch and mold the putty, then flick it at the mini net to score. Ages 4+.

Game of Guac

Credit: Courtesy of Exploding Kittens
The makers of Exploding Kittens may have topped themselves with Throw Throw Avocado, a dodgeball card game for the whole fam. Players collect matching cards, all while trying to avoid opponents throwing soft toy avocados. Ages 7+.

Make a Match

Credit: Courtesy of Target
Little problem solvers will delight in these Learning Resources English/Spanish Puzzle Cards—simply fit each of the 20 English pieces to their Spanish counterparts to play. Ages 4+.

Activist Amiga

Credit: Courtesy of American Girl
American Girl's new Maritza Doll is a Bolivian Mexican chica fighting to keep immigrant families together. Bonus: She includes a book with tips on advocating for others. Ages 8+.

Do-It-All Libro

Credit: Courtesy of LeapFrog
100 Words About Places I Go is filled with interactive fun. Switch between English and Spanish modes, then touch the pictures on every page to learn about the beach, amusement park, farm, school, and more. Ages 18 months to 5 years.

Snuggle Support

Credit: Courtesy of Slumberkins
The super huggable Alpaca Kin is a must-have for sleepy time. Plus, it comes with a board book and an affirmation card that encourage children to be confident as they explore the world. Ages 3 to 8.

By Rebecca Rakowitz